Enniscorthy Community Noticeboard

1798 wool spinners

The 1798 Wool Spinner’s will be demonstrating their skills in the art of wool spinning at their monthly meeting in The Old Post Office, Ballycarney, on Saturday, March 4, from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Everyone in the community is invited to go along and see the spinners in action and new members to the group are always welcome.

Obituaries

The Enniscorthy Guardian offers tribute obituary pieces for bereaved family members and friends within the local community who have recently experienced the loss of a loved one.

The weekly service is offered free of charge, with all obituaries completed in a manner that is sensitive to your own personal wishes and requests.

The obituaries are also shaped entirely by your direction, and they are written in full consultation with you at all times and at all stages.

This ensures that they are a fitting tribute to the deceased person.

Please don’t hesitate to contact journalist Brendan Keane through brendan.keane@peoplenews.ie if an obituary tribute piece is something that you would like this newspaper to honour the memory of a loved one close to you who has passed away.

Such tributes can also include a photograph of your loved one.

Pop-up Gaeltacht

There is a Pop-Up Gaeltacht held on the last Friday of every month in The Thatch, Kiltealy. The events are open to everyone who has an interest in the Irish language.

The first session was a great success, and everyone had a very enjoyable night.

Everyone is welcome to attend regardless of whether you are fluent or just have a couple of words of Irish.

Book launch

The Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy will be the venue for a book launch by a local author on Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m.

Damien Murphy, who is from Enniscorthy, recently published his first book through Amazon and the physical launch will include food and music.

There will be limited copies of the book, ‘Irish Spy Agency (ISA) Chronicles Book 1: Diving In’, available on the day, priced €10.

World Day of Prayer

The World Day of Prayer (formerly the Women’s World Day of Prayer) service will take place in the Alive Church, Abbey Square, Enniscorthy, on Friday, March 3 at 7.30 p.m.

Women from the different Christian traditions in Enniscorthy will help to lead the service, which has been prepared this year by women from Taiwan.

This yearly ecumenical service is always a wonderful opportunity for people to meet together from across the community.

Refreshments will be served after the service, and all are welcome.

SVDP helpline

St Vincent de Paul (SVDP) is available to assist families who may be experiencing particular financial stress, especially with basic necessities.

Help is available by contacting SVDP on the confidential helpline 085 1159495.

Oylegate show

Oylegate Community Centre will be the place to be from Wednesday, March 22, to Saturday, March 25, when it will play host to a musical production of ‘Joseph and The Technicolour Dreamcoat’.

This famous show by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber is one of their most popular works and this local cast are really looking forward to the show.

More details will be published in the Enniscorthy Guardian closer to the dates.

Health run

A running group is in action every Monday and Thursday night at the Rathnure GAA club walking track.

The sessions begin at 7 p.m. and they are suitable for people of all abilities and levels.

For more information, contact Sandra on 087 7598702.

Galbally AGM

The Annual General Meeting of Galbally Sports and Leisure Club will take place on March 8. The meeting will be held in the community hall and will get under way at 8 p.m. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend.

Indoor bowls

Indoor Bowls are played every Wednesday afternoon in Bree Community Centre.

The sessions take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and all adults are welcome to participate.

Galbally enrolments

Scoil Eoin Baiste, Galbally is now taking enrolments for the 2023/24 school year.

Please contact our school office if you wish to visit our school or meet our staff.

For more information contact details are 053 9247622, or email: office.scoileoinbaiste@gmail.com

Leisure club membership

The Galbally Leisure Club is now accepting memberships for the coming year.

The membership fee for the year year is €25 per family and €10 for individuals.

Membership entitles members to discount price for hire of the hall for personal leisure activities like volley ball, badminton, card games etc and includes free entry into the yearly members’ draw with hamper prizes.

To find out more about the club and the benefits of being a member contact any of the following: Chairman – Stephen Crean (086 379232); Vice-Chairman – Mathew Murphy (087 2118550); Anne-Marie Laffan (089 4201949); Gerry Paige (085 1193779); John V Carr (085 1422189); Catherine Kennedy (087 6141506) or John Power (087 7495647).

Local Link bus

Local Link Wexford run a bus service from Clologue via Ferns, Ballyduff and Camolin to Gorey every Tuesday and Friday morning.

The bus returns in the early afternoon. There are scheduled stops but they can also pick passengers up from their homes, offering a door-to-door service along the route.

Booking is required by calling 053 9011828.

You can also register once and a seat can be reserved for you every week. For more information call the aforementioned number or email wexford@locallink.ie

Information is also available through the website www.locallinkwexford.ie and the Free Travel Pass is accepted with children under five years of age also travelling free of charge.

Duffry Rovers quiz

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Duffry Rovers GAA club annual Good Friday table quiz will have a new date this year. The quiz will be held on bank holiday, Easter Monday, April 10, at 8.30 p.m. It will be held in Ballindaggin Hall. The cost of participating will be €10 per adult (for a table of four) and €5 for underage participants.

Tea will be served and a raffle will also be held on the night.

Bree enrolments

S.N. Seosamh Naofa, in Bree is now seeking expression of interest for enrolments for this coming September.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, March 1. All enquires should be made to the school secretary through secretary@breens.ie or phone the school on 053 9247725.

Local gardaí

The Community Guards will be in Bree Hub on Thursday March 16.

They will be there from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.