Enniscorthy Community Noticeboard

Race night

Caim National School will be hosting a Race Night fundraiser in Rackard’s of Caim on Friday night, February17.

The event will get under way at 8 p.m. and the proceeds are in aid of a new Sensory Room in the school.

Horses for the night will cost €10 and it promises to be a great night of fun in addition to being for a good cause.

Kiltealy parade

Plans are well under way for the first ever St. Patrick’s Day parade in Kiltealy village. The organisers said a number of floats have been confirmed already and the committee would welcome more participants.

The parade will begin at 1 pm in the Community Hall car park.

After the parade there will be a kiddies’ disco in the hall for all under 12s, who must be accompanied by their parents.

Everyone is looking forward to a great day out in the village and everyone is welcome to attend the hall after the parade to celebrate the day with family and friends.

Anyone interested in entering a float is asked to contact James Quirke at 087 6899749.

Pool night

Kilmuckridge Macra na Feirme hosts a Pool Night in Marty’s Bar, Oulart, every Tuesday night.

All are welcome to attend as the craic and entertainment gets under way at 9 p.m.

For updates, keep an eye on the Kilmuckridge Macra Facebook and Instagram page.

For further information contact Cliona O’Leary at 087 3107010 and Sara Steacy on 087 7804240.

Enrolments

Boolavogue National School is now accepting expressions of interest from parents or guardians who hope to enrol their child in the school for the 2023/2024 academic year. Full details, including an online enrolment form, can be had at www.boolavoguens.ie/enrol.

Obituaries

The Enniscorthy Guardian offers tribute obituary pieces for bereaved family members and friends within the local community who have recently experienced the loss of a loved one.

The weekly service is offered free of charge, with all obituaries completed in a manner that is sensitive to your own personal wishes and requests.

The obituaries are also shaped entirely by your direction and they are written in full consultation with you at all times and at all stages.

This ensures that they are a fitting tribute to the deceased person.

Please don’t hesitate to contact journalist Brendan Keane through brendan.keane@peoplenews.ie if an obituary tribute piece is something that you would like this newspaper to honour the memory of a loved one close to you who has passed away.

Politicians invitation

All elected public representatives including councillors and TDs are being invited to a public meeting in Bree Community Centre on Monday, February 20, at 7.30 p.m.

The meeting is being organised so that local residents can highlight to the elected members their concerns over traffic issues, including speeding, that are ongoing in the village.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We would really appreciate it if they could attend to support our efforts.”

Caim enrolments

Caim National School is now accepting applications for enrolment for September 2023. Any parents wishing to enrol their child may collect an application form from the school secretary, Liz, or the Junior Infant teacher during school hours. The school phone number is 053 9255534.

Alternatively you can request a form by emailing caimnationalschool@gmail.com or you can download a form from the school website www.caimns.ie.

Employment

With the retirement of Mr. Coughlan, there is a vacancy for a part-time caretaker in Boolavogue National School.

The Board of Management is now inviting applications from suitably qualified persons for this position, (three hours per week).

Applications should be sent to Boolavogue N.S., Boolavogue, Ferns, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford Y21NW02, or emailed to principal@boolavoguens.ie.

For further information, please contact the school office on 053 9166998.

Clothes collection

Duffry Rovers GAA and Camogie Club are having their annual clothes collection fundraiser at Coolree GAA grounds on Friday, February 24, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, February 25, from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

All clean ladies, gents and children’s clothing, which have to be clean, dry and reusable, are acceptable along with paired shoes, belts and bags.

Pop-up Gaeltacht

There is a Pop-Up Gaeltach held on the last Friday of every month in The Thatch, Kiltealy.

The events are open to everyone who has an interest in the Irish language. The first session was a great success and everyone had a very enjoyable night.

Everyone is welcome to attend regardless of you are fluent or just have a couple of words of Irish.

Cheltenham preview

A Cheltenham preview night in aid of the Wexford branch of Spina Bifida and Wexford Hospice Homecare will take place in Mernagh’s Bar, Oylegate on Saturday, March 4, at 8 p.m

Admission to the event will be €20 and a charity auction will also take place.

Tombrack NS

Parents and guardians who wish to enrol children into junior infants in Tombrack National School for September, 2023,can download an application form from the school website www.tombrackns.ie

Alternatively, you can contact the school office on 053 9366738 to arrange collection of an application form. Application forms are also available in the local playschools.

Running in Rathnure

A running group is in action every Monday and Thursday night at the Rathnure GAA club walking track.

The sessions begin at 7 p.m. and they are suitable for people of all abilities and levels. For more information contact contact Sandra on 087 7598702.

Lights up in the Ballagh

Everyone is welcome welcome to use the Oulart-the Ballagh GAA club walking track to participate in ‘Ireland Lights Up’ which is being run in partership with Operation Transformation.

The lights will be on from 7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday until the end of February.

All are encouraged to use the facility to improve their well-being and fitness.

Running club membership

Sliabh Buidhe Rovers Running Club is now looking for new members to join for 2023.

The club membership fee for the year is €40 and the club caters for people of all abilities and is also a great social outlet in addition to its benefits for people’s health and wellbeing.

“We cater for all levels, from beginners to seasoned runners,” said a spokesperson for the club.

A club league is held in late February and early March and it will cater for all levels.

Those interested in becoming a member can find out more information about the club by contacting the chairman, Luke Kehoe on 087 3222914 or club secretary, Louise Kehoe on 086 8276661.