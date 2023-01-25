Enniscorthy Community Noticeboard

Ballycarney bombing

The 100th anniversary of the bombing of Ballycarney Bridge will be celebrated with a very special event on Sunday, January 29.

In the early hours of the morning of February 2, 1922, the middle arch of the bridge was blown to smithereens.

The event on January 29, to mark the 100th anniversary, will take place at 11 a.m. Historian Barry Leacy will give a brief talk on the bridge in the context of the civil war in the area.

Following the talk, light refreshments will be served. Those attending the event will meet at the Old Post Office in Ballycarney. Everyone in the community is invited to attend.

Prayer meeting

Members of the community are invited to a prayer meeting in the Pastoral Centre, Bunclody, on Thursday, January 26, at 7.30 p.m.

The meeting will give people a chance to avail of a quiet time of reflection and prayerful meditation in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. It will also give people the opportunity to talk to others about ‘my faith’. Refreshments will be served afterwards.

Rattlesnakes

The Presentation Arts Centre in Enniscorthy will provide the venue for an intriguing new play which was written and directed by two names synonymous with top-quality theatre in the town.

‘Ratttlesnakes’ was written by Paul O’Reilly and is being directed by Fintan Kelly, both of whom will be very familiar to theatre-goers in the town.

It will be staged in the venue on February 10 and 11, with the performances starting at 8 p.m.

The characters in the play were created by participants of Fintan Kelly’s ‘Creative Acting for Theatre’ course and Paul O’Reilly transferred those characters to the play.

The show features a formidable cast and includes some very well-known names such as Leona Eustace-Breen, Christine Quinn, Jennafer Rigg-Miller Boyd, Clodagh Doyle, Naoise O’Connor, John Kirwan and Paul O’Reilly.

Tickets for the show, priced €10, are available from the venue and through www.presentationcentre.ie.

Petition

To help progress traffic safety concerns in Bree Village, the local Tidy Towns group, under the auspices of Bree Community Development has created a petition that will be submitted to all relevant public representatives.

The group is encouraging all of the community to support this important campaign either by signing the online petition, which can be found at https://my.uplift.ie/petitions/bree-village-traffic-safety-measures or signing in person in Bree Post Office and Hammel’s, Centra, Bree.

Retirement association

Enniscorthy Retirement Association wishes all it members a very happy New Year.

The next monthly meeting is on Tuesday, February 7, and will take place in the Riverside Park Hotel at 2.30 p.m.

The association’s AGM will be held on Tuesday, March 7, and a spokesperson said: “we are looking forward to an active and fun-filled year ahead.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting and get involved with the group.

Playground

The playground equipment order in relation to developing such a facility in Caim has been submitted to the Playground Company (Sole Sports and Leisure) which has said they will be onsite in April, weather permitting, to begin installation.

Prior to that, Caim Community Development Group and volunteers will begin work on clearing and preparing the site for installation.

Horseshoes

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the planned AGM of the County Wexford Horseshoe League did not go ahead last October.

However, the rescheduled meeting will be held in St Senan’s Community Centre in Templeshannon, Enniscorthy, on Wednesday, February 8.

The meeting will get under way at 8 p.m. sharp.

Anyone needing directions to the venue or wishing to have something discussed on the agenda is asked to contact Brendan Earle on 087 1358487.

Castledockrell enrolments

.Castledockrell National School is now taking enrolments for September.

“Our enrolment evening will take place on Tuesday, January 31, from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.,” said a school spokesperson.

The school is also continuing its art project, ‘Living Arts’, through Wexford County Council, every week.

The spokesperson said the school is looking forward to staging an exhibition in conjunction with the project in April.

Kiltealy enrolments

Enrolments for Kiltealy National School have commenced.

Forms are being distributed through the local playschool.

However, they can also be downloaded from the Kiltealy National School website, which can be accessed at www.kiltealyns.ie.

Alternatively, parents or guardians wishing to get a form can also do so by contacting the school at 053 9255446, or emailing kiltealyns@gmail.com.

Completed forms can then be returned to the school.

Healthy walks

Ballyhogue GAA club is engaging in this year’s Operation Transformation with its ‘lights up’ initiative.

Walks take place on Monday and Thursday night each week at 7.30 p.m. Everyone in the community is encouraged to participate.

Ballymurn 5k run

The annual Ballymurn 5k Fun Run and Walk will take place on Sunday, January 29.

The event is organised each year by Bobby and Mag Redmond, and is held to raise money for the local school and also Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

The emphasis is on fun and it doesn’t matter whether participants want to walk, jog or run around the route, everyone is welcome to participate.

This year’s event will also be the first one in three years that will be taking place on its regular January weekend.

There is no entry fee, but anonymous donations will be very much welcomed to try and raise as much money as possible for the two beneficiary organisations.

Bree Macra

The Bree Macra novice debating team beat team from County Clare in the all-Ireland semi-final of the national Macra debating competition.

The Bree team, which was composed of Sarah Byrne, Jordan Feeley, Tyler Murphy and Michael Roche, was successful in proposing the motion that ‘Money Buys Freedom’.

In addition to them winning their way into the final of the competition, Michael Roche was also judged to be the best speaker on the night.

The team are now looking forward to competing in the national final.