Enniscorthy Community Noticeboard

Ukraine appeal

A night of quality house, soul, funk and disco music in aid of Ukraine will take place in the Bailey Live, Barrack Street, Enniscorthy on April 8 at 8 p.m. Brought to you by Anthony Reddy and Darragh Foley, tickets cost €10 and will be available on the night.

Kids’ disco

A kids’ disco will take place in Bunclody on Saturday, April 9, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Easter disco is being organised by Bunclody Recreational Committee and is being organised as part of the ongoing fundraising efforts in support of the development of a community park in the town.

To date, the committee has organised very successful Halloween and Valentine’s Day discos and the forthcoming event promises to be another fun-packed afternoon.

The disco will be held in Bunclody Soccer Club, the same venue where the previous events took place. Children throughout the community are invited to attend and the ongoing support of parents in the area is very much appreciated.

Retirement association

The Annual General Meeting meeting of the Enniscorthy Retirement Association will be held in the Riverside Park Hotel on Tuesday, April 5, at 2.30 p.m. The organisation, which is one of the most active groups of its type, is encouraging former, current and prospective new members to attend the meeting.

“We would like to invite new members to join the committee,” said a spokesperson for the organisation. “We will announce plans for the resumption of all our activities and plans of trips and outing for the year ahead,” she added.

Jerry Fish

Performing in the Presentation Arts Centre on April 23, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. Jerry Fish is renowned as much for his showmanship as he is for his music. He’s a carnival creator, circus ringmaster, a playwright, singer, songwriter and poet. Spawned from his Electric Picnic shows which became so popular that they gave him his very own stage. “Wherever Jerry Fish goes, the circus is not far behind,” he says. “It’s a monster, but I love that whole fraternity. My motto is ‘unity through diversity’. In a circus, everyone mucks in.”

Every show is a unique theatrical experience that dissolves all boundaries between performer and audience.

With two recent releases, both penned by the late Daniel Johnston; ‘The Story of An Artist’ and ‘True Love Will Find You in The End’ (feat. Enniscorthy’s Wallis Bird) and a new album in the pipeline, things look to get busy for Jerry once again.

Mr Fish’s genre-bending and idiosyncratic style of entertainment has made him a household name within the Irish Music industry. With two Platinum selling solo albums, an MTV award and IRMA Music Award, and a solid reputation as a supreme and spectacular showman, we invite you to join Jerry Fish. Tickets cost €22. See www.presentationcentre.ie or call 053 9233000.

Athletics awards

A highlight of the athletics year in Wexford will take place in Enniscorthy Rugby Club on Friday, April 1 at 7.30 p.m.

The achievements over the past year (longer this time because of Covid) of athletes and clubs will be acknowledged and there will also be a lifetime achievement award for an individual who has gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Stephen James Smith

The Presentation Arts Centre welcomes Stephen James Smith to its stage for his fully immersive show with musical accompaniment and live visual illustration on Friday, April 22 at 8.30 p.m.

Stephen James Smith is a Dublin poet and playwright central to the rise of the vibrant spoken word scene in Ireland today. His poetry videos have amassed over 2.5 million views.

In 2017 he was commissioned by St. Patrick’s Festival to write a new poem as a ‘Celebratory Narrative’ of Ireland. The resultant piece ‘My Ireland’ is accompanied by a short film which has been viewed over 300,000 times and was screened at the London film festival. In 2018 he was commissioned by Dublin stadium sponsor Aviva to write a poem to highlight the recent rugby final between England and Ireland on St Patrick’s Day. The poem entitled ‘Bring it Home’ chalked up over 750,000 views across the weekend – and Ireland won.

Stephen has performed at high-profile events and venues such as Electric Picnic, Other Voices, The National Concert Hall in Dublin, The Barbican in London, Vicar Street and the London Palladium (alongside Oscar winner Glen Hansard), The Oscar Wilde Awards in Los Angeles, Glastonbury Festival and many more.

Stephen facilitates poetry workshops in schools around Ireland and is artist in residence with Dunamaise Arts Centre and Laois Arts Office. His poetry is included on the syllabus at Western Connecticut State University and his work has been translated into multiple languages. His debut collection ‘Fear Not’, published by Arlen House, was launched in September 2018. Tickets €15 (€13 for student/seniors).

See www.presentationcentre.ie or call 053 923300.

Easter workshop

Join local Enniscorthy artist Nadia Corridan for a fun morning of arts, crafts and games on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. Afterwards you will lead your parents on an Easter egg hunt from The Presentation Arts Centre to the nearby Orchard Peace Park, where you must find the missing part to the Easter egg puzzle to claim a very special prize. For ages 4-7. Tickets cost €25. See www.presentationcentre.ie or call 053 9233000.

Wellness retreat

A Wellness Day Retreat takes place in the Blackstairs Mountains on April 16, costing €80. This beautiful day of rest and reconnecting to nature is brought to you by Jane Kennedy (certified yoga and pilates instructor). This is a space for you to stop and rest, spend quality time in nature, nourish yourself with fresh homegrown food cooked with love. The day will include: healthy snacks and teas, relaxing yoga and meditation class, mindful forest walk, delicious vegetarian lunch, guided deep relaxation session. Search ‘Wexford Pilates - Blackstairs Wellness’ on Facebook for more details.

Bree disco

The Bree Community Teen Disco takes place in Bree Community Centre on Friday, April 1 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. This disco is for first to third year students. Tickets cost €10. Visit eventbrite.ie for more.

Women’s Refuge

Oulart ICA members are seeking people’s assistance in their efforts to help Wexford Women’s Refuge. Among the items most needed at the moment are new clothes for children aged five years and upwards.

A spokesperson for the ICA branch said: “Toiletries and vouchers are also most welcome.”

The women’s refuge does incredible work in support of women who are vulnerable, through no fault of their own, and the support of the general public across the county is very much appreciated by everyone involved with it.

Anyone wishing to donate any of the above items through Oulart ICA is asked to contact Breda Jacob on 086 1686978 or any ICA member.

Volunteers needed

The St Vincent de Paul charity shop in Bunclody is looking for volunteers to help in store. Anyone interested in helping out is invited to contact Zoe at 085 8705670 or email vincents.bunclody@svp.ie. The local confidential helpline is accessible at 087 3696883 and people are advised to ring if they are in need of help. The SVP request box is now located at the back of the shop and there is a newspaper recycling bin beside the local SuperValu store.