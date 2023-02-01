Bunclody Beat

Janet Power, Terri Byrne, Kendra Seale and Jenny Watkins at the Bunclody Table Quiz, organised by Carrigduff Residents Association to raise funds to support the upkeep of the area, in The Jack Rabbit Bar, Bunclody.

Tony and Florence Jordan with Karen Franklin who feature in the Wexford Film Workshop's latest film 'All in the Family' which will premiere in the Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy on Friday, February 3 at 8 p.m. Proceeds in aid of Wexford Hospice Homecare.

HWH/Bunclody – Ireland Lights Up Campaign

Half-Way-House/Bunclody GAA Club is taking part in the Ireland Lights Up Campaign on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. at the GAA Club Walking Track. Also part of this campaign is the challenge, Irish Life – Every Step Counts and the steps are tracked on My Life App.

Leanne Kehoe and Niall O’Muiri have led the first two very successful evening walks.

The dates for the Ireland Lights Up Walks are Thursday, February 2, with Community Walk Leader, Niamh Kelly; Thursday, February 9, with Community Walk Leader Barbara-Anne Murphy; Thursday, February 16, with Community Walk Leader Martina Kelly; Thursday, February 23, Community Walk Leader Donna Kehoe and Wednesday, March 1, Challenge Completion – Leader Michéal Mahon.

Please do join in walking on these evenings, and also improve your own physical and mental health at the same time.

Table quiz

For the first time since 2020, Bunclody Kilmyshall Drama Group will host their annual fundraising table quiz, with quizmaster Tommy Murphy, at 8 p.m., this Friday, February 3, in Redmond’s Lounge. €40 per Table. Finger food served on the night and raffle prizes to be won.

Healing Mass

There will be an Our Lady of Lourdes Healing Mass and Anointing of the sick in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Bunclody on Friday, February 10, at 7.30 p.m.

Walking Track

The Walking Track at Half-Way-House/Bunclody GAA Club will be lit Monday to Friday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to facilitate walkers in the darker evenings till the evenings get brighter.

Locals Star in Film at Presentation Centre

It’s all in the family for Wexford Film Workshop’s latest offering to the silver screen. And, as in any family, it has its agonies and pleasantries, intrigues, secrets and flirtations.

‘All In the Family’ features all Wexford actors and has done for many years since making its first movie in Artbank, Bunclody six years ago.

The Presentation Arts Centre in Enniscorthy is the venue for ‘All In the Family’ at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 3, Proceeds are in aid of Wexford Hospice Homecare. Admission is €10 and all are welcome.

Our Lady of Lourdes NS Enrolement

Our Lady of Lourdes NS, Bunclody, is now accepting applications for places in our Junior Infant classes for September 2023.

Application forms, along with enrolment information, can be found on our school website at bunclodyns.com.

The closing date for applications is March 31.

We will be in touch with those with brothers and sisters in the school and with parents who have previously expressed an interest in a place.

Our Lady of Lourdes NS is a warm, welcoming school at the heart of Bunclody. Situated on several acres of beautiful grounds on Hospital Hill we have served the people of Bunclody and the Half-Way-House for generations.

With a modern school and small class sizes, we provide an excellent education to all. We look forward to meeting all the new infants in September.

You can get in touch for more information by calling in to Helen in the office, by emailing secretarybunclodyns@gmail.com or by phoning 053 9377380.

Men’s Shed

Bunclody Men’s Shed opening times are Monday and Friday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday evening 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

New members are always welcome.

For more information, phone Peter at 087 6631588 or Jonathan at 089 4972664.

Kilmyshall split-the-pot

Kilmyshall split-the-pot envelopes are available from HWH Shop, Steemers, Cahill’s Hardware, D & M Laundrette, Glanbia, Redmond’s Bar, Byrnes Hardware Ryland Lower, Kilmyshall parish office and Kilmyshall School.

The pot is split between Kilmyshall School and the parish. Draw takes place every Friday.

Your ongoing support is greatly appreciated.

Ballyroebuck National School

Ballyroebuck National School is currently accepting enrolment applications for junior infants starting in September 2023.

Please contact the school to receive an enrolment form and return completed forms prior to Friday, April 28. You can contact the school by phone at 053 9377410/086 7037595 or by email at ballyroebuckns@gmail.com.

Further information is available on our website at ballyroebuckns.com.

Bunclody Vocational College split-the-pot

Bunclody Vocational College split-the-pot envelopes are available in Bunclody Credit Union, Bunclody VC, Eurospar, Ken Rothwell, O’Reillys SuperValu, and Steemers Newsagents.

Thank you for your continued support.

Parish Choir

The Bunclody/Kilmyshall Parish Choir meets in the Church of the most Holy Trinity, Bunclody on Tuesday evenings at 7.30 p.m. New members, both male and female, are always welcome to join.

Hot Meals Delivered

Bunclody Meals on Wheels service is looking for volunteers to help deliver a hot dinner to people living in the general Bunclody area.

People with availability between 12.30 and 2 p.m. on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday are urgently needed.

Please contact Bridget at 087 2699411 if you can help out either on a regular or occasional basis. All help is very much appreciated to deliver this essential service. If you or someone you know is in need of a hot dinner delivered to your home by volunteer drivers three times per week, please contact Brigid at 087 2699411 to discuss eligibility.

Bunclody parish office

Bunclody parish office, at the rear of the Church of the most Holy Trinity, Bunclody office opening times are: Tuesday 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Wednesday 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Thursday 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Friday 8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Closed from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. reopens at 1 p.m. till 4 p.m. Saturday 8.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bunclody Library

Upcoming Bunclody Library events: Women Artists in History – Thursday, February 2, at 7 p.m. In this talk, Elaine will discuss the work of female artists whose art is found in collections all over the world.

Starting a Medicinal Herb Garden with Forager Feebee Foran on Thursday, February 9, at 7 p.m.

Feebee runs Forager.ie running both foraging walks and workshops along with selling her balms, creams and tinctures made from foraged and herbs grown in her medicinal garden. Learn what to plant, and how to grow some common herbs that you can use in your everyday life. Booking is essential for both events. Book online at wexfordcoco.libcal.com or telephone 053 9375466.

Digital Radon Monitors

Do you want to test your home for radon? Digital radon monitors are available to borrow for a period of four weeks. All you need is your library card!