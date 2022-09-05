Bunclody Beat

Presentation of Bunclody Gardaí special awards for good attendance and improving swimming skills over the summer months at Bunclody Swimming Pool. Garda Cristian Dorneanu, Community Policing Unit, Sgt Margo Kennedy, Ferns, Ríona Byrne, Pool Manager, Sinéad Byrne and Loren Sophia Nolan, lifeguards and swim instructors, with the recipients: Gerry Connors and Christy Moorhouse. Absent from the photo is Betty Connors.

The Monday Club

The ‘Monday Club’ has resumed following the summer break and meets in Bunclody Day Care Centre from 10 a.m. each Monday.

GAA lotto

There was no jackpot winner of last week’s Half-Way-House/Bunclody GAA Club lotto draw. The winning numbers were 05, 19, 29 and 32. Two match-three winners each receive €50. They were John Finn (online) and Caoimhe Tobin.

The next draw is on Monday, September 12, in Kehoe’s Bar when the jackpot will be €4,800.

The Mall Market

The Mall Market, Bunclody’s Street Market, is on every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine. The market has lots to offer from lovely homemade jams, baked breads and cakes, soaps candles, hand knitted items, baby cardigans and set toys, handmade soft toys by Ella, beautiful ladies tops by Pat, Niall Toner leather handbags and other leather items, including guitar straps leather belts etc, bric-à-brac, books, bits and bobs and all sorts. There are beautiful hanging baskets, flowers and window boxes, children’s toys and Siobhán, who does beautiful prints for special occasions. Congratulations to those in the market who are already doing shows and winning all around them with crochet, knitwear, jams and bakes. We are a group who really enjoy chatting to all who call our way. Thank you to those who support us.

Hot Meals Delivered

Bunclody Meals on Wheels service is looking for volunteers to help deliver a hot dinner to people living in the general Bunclody area. People with availability between 12.30 and 2 p.m. on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday are urgently needed. Please contact James Doyle at 087 9594639, or Barbara-Anne Murphy at 087 6736966 if you can help out either on a regular or occasional basis. All help is very much appreciated to deliver this essential service.

Bunclody Parish Draw

Winners of the Bunclody Parish 300 to one Parish Draw for August were: €150 Tiddly Tom Connors, €50 Ann Marie Brennan, €50 Willie and Phil Doyle and €50 Mick and Mary Scott.

Bunclody Library

Creative Writing Masterclass for adults with Best-Selling Author Caroline Busher on Thursday, September 8, from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Whether you are already writing a novel or want to know where to begin, Irish Times best-selling author Caroline Busher, will give you her top tips for success. The workshop will consider the importance of setting, characterisation, plot, dialogue and how to build tension in writing.

Participants will be given the opportunity to discuss their work and get advice on getting their work published.

Booking is essential as spaces are limited.

Get Started with eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines on Saturday, September 17, from 2.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Do you want access to 1,000s of eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines? Why not pop into Bunclody Library on Saturday, September 17, at 2.30 p.m. to find out about our amazing library apps: BorrowBox and Libby, free with your library card and pin.

If you would like to bring your own device, library staff will be able to show you how to access these apps in a relaxed, informal session.

Booking is essential as places are limited.

The Ballinacoola Holy Well Project – a Talk by the Bunclody Women’s Traveller Group on Thursday, September 22, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Members of the Bunclody Women’s Traveller Group will be talking about their restoration project of the Holy Well in Ballinacoola. Booking is essential.

Just Read. Junior Book Club meets on Saturday, September 10, from 2.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

This month we will be reading and discussing ‘The Boy at the back of the Class’ by Onjali Q Rauf. New members are welcome and the book is ready for collection. Parents must stay in the library while the session takes place.

Pre-school Storytime – Storytime for pre-schoolers and toddlers continues weekly on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. Suitable for two- to six-year-olds.

Please note change of time. Join us for stories and lots of fun.

Booking is not required for this event, please come along on the day.

Vocations Weekend

A ‘Come and See’ Vocations discernment residential weekend will take place in Ballyvaloo Retreat Centre, Blackwater from Friday, September 16, to September 18 this year. It is open to men aged 18 and over who would like to know more about the priesthood as a beautiful way of life and vocation from God. The weekend will include prayer, fun and the opportunity to meet with priests and people who will offer encouragement, friendship and support. For further information and to book a place, contact Fr Billy Swan at: billyswan68@hotmail.com.

Peter McVerry Trust Wexford Cycle

The annual Peter McVerry Trust Wexford Cycle 2022 will take place on Saturday, September 17.

The cycle raises vital funds for the housing and homeless charity founded by Fr Peter McVerry. The event is open to all abilities and is a great day out. To find out more, visit pmvtrust.ie/cycle or call 01 8230776.

Parish office

The parish office opening hours are Monday 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. Tuesday 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. Wednesday 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Thursday 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m and Friday 8.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Men’s Shed

Bunclody Men’s Shed opening times are Monday and Friday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday evening 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

New members always welcome. For more information, phone Peter at 087 6631588 or Jonathan at 089 4972664.

For Your Diary

Bunclody Union Harvest Thanksgiving Services will take place as follows.

St Paul’s Church, Kildavin, Sunday, October 2, at 7 p.m.

St Mary’s Church, Bunclody, Sunday, October 9, at 7 p.m.

St Brigid’s Church, Kilrush, Sunday, October 16, at 7 p.m.

St Fiaac’s Church, Clonegal, Sunday, October 23, at 4 p.m.

Bunclody Swimming Gala

Bunclody Swimming Gala took place at Bunclody Swimming Pool in August and the results were as follows.

Bunclody Pool Results Swimming Lessons Participants’ Gala 2022.

Beginners Front Crawl: One width, with floats.

Group One: First Emma Byrne, second Lochlain Moran, third Oisín Dunne.

Group Two: First Robin Murphy, second Anna Osbourne, third Isabel and Sofia Brennan.

Group Three: First John Turner, second Amy Hendrick, third Finn Murray.

Beginners Front Crawl: One width, without floats.

Group Four: First Ruby Kelly, second Grace Murphy, third Éanna Kavanagh.

Group Five: First Amy Tobin, second Simone Wolfe, third Lily Doyle.

Beginners Backstroke: One width, with floats.

Group One: First Lochlain Moran, second Síle Dunne third John Turner.

Group Two: First Robin Murphy, second Emma Byrne, third Luke Byrne.

Group Three: First Sofia Brennan, second Isabel Brennan, third Amy Hendrick and Anna Osbourne.

Group Four: First Finn Murray, second Charlotte Comerford, third Caoimhe Owens.

Group Five: First Juliette Malone, second Lola Kavanagh, third Alfie Deacon.

Group Six: First Simone Wolfe, second Amy Tobin, third Ruby Kelly.

Intermediate Front Crawl: Two widths.

Group One

First Erin White, second Robyn Mahon, third Orla Conway.

Group Two: First Sofia McCaffery, second Mollie Bolger, third Ellie Redmond.

Group Three: First Caleb Byrne, second Tom Doyle, third Zac Honner.

Group Four: First Conor Kelly, second Michael Murphy, third Ruairí Nolan.

Intermediate Front Crawl: 25 metres.

Group One: First Ella White, second Willow Malone, third Beth Anne Nolan.

Group Two: First Lucy Ryan, second Ciara Kavanagh, third Niamh Owens.

Group Three: First Davide Mazzuchi, second Charlie Murray, third Ian Kealy.

Intermediate Backstroke: Two widths.

Group One: First Erin White, second Robyn Mahon, third Ella White.

Group Two: First Devin Kelly, second Mollie Bolger, third Sofia McCaffery.

Group Three: First Toby Murphy, second Caleb Byrne, third Zac Honner.

Group Four: First Bobby Murray, second Conor Kelly, third Michael Murphy.

Intermediate Backstroke: 25 metres.

Group One: First Lucy Ryan, second Ciara Kavanagh, third Niamh Owens.

Group Two: First Willow Malone, second Beth Anne Nolan, third Súin Lynch.

Group Three: First Davide Mazzuchi, second Charlie Murray, third Páidí Dunne.

Advanced Front Crawl: 25 metres.

Group One: First Clíona Tomkins, second Anabel Malone, third Eva Lynch.

Group Two: First Shane McCaffery, second Rowan Wolfe, third James Turner.

Advanced Front Crawl: 50 metres.

Group One: First Clodagh O’Byrne, second Alana Mallon, third Donal O’Byrne.

Advanced Backstroke: 25 metres

Group One: First Clíona Tomkins, second Eva Lynch, third Violet Furlong.

Group Two: First Shane McCaffery, second Rowan Wolfe, third James Turner.

Advanced Backstroke: 50 metres

Group One: First Clodagh O’Byrne, second Alana Mallon, third Donal O’Byrne.

Special Awards 2022.

Most Improved –

Beginners: Simone Wolfe, Emma Byrne, Robyn Murphy, John Turner, Amy Tobin.

Intermediate: Julliet Malone, Sophia McCaffery, William Malone.

Advanced: James Turner, Shane McCaffery.

Overcoming Fears (Beginners) – Charlotte Comerford and Anna Osbourne.

Most Dedicated: William Turner, Éanna Kavanagh and Ruby Kelly.

Most Enthusiastic: Lola Kavanagh.

Bunclody Garda Swimming Award

Sergeant Margo Kennedy Ferns/Bunclody and Garda Cristian Dorneanu of Enniscorthy Community Policing Unit attended Bunclody Pool on Saturday, August 27, to present some awards to children who attended the pool regularly and improved their swimming skills. The lucky recipients were Gerry Connors, Christy Moorhouse and Betty Connors (not present that day).

Sgt Kennedy thanked Joe O’Reilly, SuperValu, for his kind sponsorship of prizes and congratulated and complimented the three winners and their families. She had a special word of thanks for the Pool Manager, Ríona Byrne and all the staff for the great swimming teaching and supervision provided to all families in Bunclody and surrounding areas during the summer. Sgt Kennedy said that she enjoyed working alongside the staff at the pool and was always warmly welcomed when she visited. She stressed how fortunate the community is to have such an excellent facility and thanked the committee and Bunclody Amenities for the high standard of maintenance of the grounds in Carrigduff.

Bunclody Area Youth Support

Bays LGBTQIA+ Youth Group meets at the FDYS centre, Market Square, Bunclody on Saturdays from 12.30 p.m. to 2 p.m. For details contact Derek at 083 2073848 or Vicky at 083 2082584.

Tea and Talk

All teens are welcome to call in to tea and Talk at FDYS, Market Square, Bunclody on Saturdays from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Contact Derek at 083 2073848 or Vicky at 083 2082584 for details.

Sow, Store, Serve

WWETB and Bunclody Men’s Shed are running a free course on Thursday evenings beginning on September 22 for eight weeks from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Bunclody Further Education and Training Centre.

This Sow, Store, Serve, course will show how to sow and grow plants, methods of storing harvested vegetables and fruits, and ways to cook your own produce.

For further information or to sign up, please ring Jonathan at 089 4972664.

Kilmyshall split-the-pot

Kilmyshall split-the-pot envelopes are available from HWH Shop, Steemers, Cahill’s hardware, D & M Laundrette, Glanbia, Redmond’s Bar, Byrnes Hardware Ryland Lower, Kilmyshall parish office and Kilmyshall School.

The pot is split between Kilmyshall School and the parish. Draw takes place every Friday. Your ongoing support is greatly appreciated.

Parent and Toddler Group

The Bunclody Baby and Toddler Group will resume following the summer break on Wednesday, September 14, from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The group will be meeting in the Pastoral Centre at the rear of the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Bunclody weekly till end of June 2023 during term time. All are welcome for fun and chat.

A fee of €3 includes tea or coffee and biscuits for parents/guardians. Contact Cat at 083 3219929 or Siobhán 089 2030003 for details.

