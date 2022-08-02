Bunclody Beat

Pat Lennon, Main St, Bunclody, with his youngest son, Denis Lennon jnr, who graduated with a Doctorate of Philosophy from the University of South Wales recently.

Eddie Bookey, Garry Redmond, Jimmy Redmond and Eddie Redmond at the Clohamon Reunion in the Old School on Saturday.

Men’s Shed

Bunclody Men’s Shed is holding a Trolley Raffle in SuperValu on Friday and Saturday, August 5, and 6. Trolley value €100, tickets €2 for one or €5 for three. Come and support your local Men’s Shed and find out what happens in a Men’s Shed. For further details, ring Peter at 087 6631588 or Jonathan at 089 4972664.

Bunclody Men’s Shed opening times are as follows:

It’s open for anyone to drop in on Monday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Shed is behind the St Mary’s Day Care Centre.

For further information, please contact Peter Foley at 087 6631588, or Jonathan King at 089 4972664.

Kilmyshall split-the-pot

Kilmyshall split-the-pot envelopes are available from HWH Shop, Steemers, Cahill’s hardware, D & M Laundrette, Glanbia, Redmond’s Bar, Byrnes Hardware Ryland Lower, Kilmyshall parish office and Kilmyshall School.

The pot is split between Kilmyshall School and the parish. Draw takes place every Friday. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Community Employment Opportunity

Mount Leinster Community Employment CLG has vacancies in Bunclody Day Care for Day Care Assistants Two Positions – Job Reference – 2233387. Driving License preferable but not essential. Age limit 21 years upwards. Closing date: August 16.

Contact Employment Services Bridgepoint, Enniscorthy and quote reference to check eligibility. Local DEAS.P (Intreo) Office Enniscorthy at 053 9239300. Garda vetting will apply.

The Mall Market

The Mall Market, Bunclody’s Street Market, is on every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine. The market has lots to offer from lovely homemade jams, baked breads and cakes, soaps candles, hand knitted items baby cardigans and set toys, handmade soft toys by Ella, beautiful made ladies tops by Pat, Niall Toner leather handbags and other leather items, including guitar straps, leather belts etc, bric-à-brac, books, bits and bobs and all sorts, beautiful hanging baskets flowers and window boxes, children’s toys and Siobhán, who does beautiful prints for special occasions.

Congratulations to those in the market who are already doing shows and winning all around them with crochet knitwear jams and bakes. We are a group who really enjoy chatting to all who call our way. Thank you to those who support us.

We have met people from all over the world so far this summer and we direct them to all the local places in beautiful Bunclody.

Kavanagh’s Funeral Home

The official opening of Kavanagh’s Funeral Home, Bunclody will take place on Sunday, August 21, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hot Meals Delivered

Bunclody Meals on Wheels service is looking for volunteers to help deliver a hot dinner to people living in the general Bunclody area.

People with availability between 12.30 and 2 p.m. on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday are urgently needed. Please contact James Doyle at 087 9594639 or Barbara-Anne Murphy at 087 6736966 if you can help out either on a regular or occasional basis. All help is very much appreciated to deliver this essential service.

Bunclody Area Youth Support

Bays LGBTQIA+ Youth Group meets at the FDYS centre, Market Square, Bunclody on Saturdays from 12.30 p.m. to 2 p.m. For details, contact Derek at 083 2073848 or Vicky at 083 2082584.

Tea and Talk

All teens are welcome to call in to tea and Talk at FDYS, Market Square, Bunclody on Saturdays from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Contact Derek at 083 2073848 or Vicky at 083 2082584 for details.

Bunclody Library Events

Summer Stars Reading Adventure– Children can now register for this year’s summer Stars Reading Adventure which continues until the end of August. All children are invited to enjoy the fun and pleasure of reading and writing over the summer and collect some prizes along the way. All you need is your library card.

Bunclody Library Adult Book Club will meet on Thursday, August 4, at 7.30 p.m. All are welcome to attend our Book Club meeting. ‘Snow’ by John Banville will be discussed on the night. New members are always welcome.

Copies of the book are available to borrow at the desk in Bunclody Library.

A Music Night with Local Artists will take place on Thursday, August 11, from 7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Bunclody Library is delighted to once again host a musical evening packed with various styles of music, from traditional to international. Music is provided by local artists. A great treat for all music lovers.

Places are limited, to book a place for this event please telephone 053 9375466 or register online.

Doodle your way to Wellbeing – Adult Drawing Workshop with Sarah Bowie will take place on Thursday, August 18, at 7 p.m. Doodling is a powerful tool that helps to calm the mind, process thoughts and emotions, and connect us with our own creativity. In this session with illustrator and author Sarah Bowie, participants will explore patterns, lettering and best of all Doodle character creation.

Participants will be guided through the exercises step-by-step, and even those who think they aren’t ‘arty’ might be surprised at their own creativity. By the end of the session, everyone will have discovered tips for doodling to release anxious thoughts, improve concentration and nurture their own creativity.

Places are limited, booking is essential. Telephone 053 9375466 or register online.

Hanging Heart Decoration with the Craft Room – Adult Workshop takes place on Thursday, August 25, at 7 p.m.

Join Andrea from the Craft Room and learn how to make a hanging heart decoration. Each participant will learn some basic sewing stitches and get to take their creation home with them.

This is a small informal workshop that allows you to relax and learn a new skill. All materials will be provided on the night. Places are limited, telephone 053 9375466 to book a place or register online.

Summer Stars Craft Workshop on Thursday, August 11, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for four- to eight-year-olds.

Let’s celebrate Summer Stars by making some fun crafts this summer. Suitable for all children between the ages of 4-8 years. All materials supplied – just bring your imagination.

Booking essential, phone 053 9375466 or book online.

Creation Station – for the month of August we will have a Creation Station available in the library for young children. Paper, colours, stickers and lots more will be provided for children to create some crafts to take home – no need to book.

Lego Challenge Workshop takes place on Thursday, August 18, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Suitable for seven- to 10-year-olds.

‘Make a bridge using only blue Lego’. ‘Make a creature using one hand’.

Join us for a fun Lego challenge workshop and let your imagination take over. All Lego pieces will be provided.

Places strictly limited, telephone 053 9375466 or book online.

Just Read. Junior Book Club – next meeting: Saturday, August 13, at 2.30 p.m. This month we will discuss ‘The song from Somewhere Else’ by AF Harrold.

Copies are now available for collection from the library.

Suitable for nine- to 12-year-olds (or fourth to sixth class). New members are always welcome.

Register your interest by emailing bunclodylib@wexfordcoco.ie or phone 053 9375466.

Pre-school Storytime – Storytime for pre-schoolers and toddlers continues weekly on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. Suitable for two- to six-year-olds.

Please note change of time. Join us for stories and lots of fun.

Booking is not required for this event, please come along on the day.

For Your Diary

Celebration Prayer will take place at Ballinacoola Holy Well Kilmyshall on August 14 at 7 p.m. Bishop Ger Nash will attend.

St Fiaac’s parishioners are inviting everyone to enjoy the beauty of Clonegal and meet friends over a cup of coffee and other refreshments on Saturday, August 20, for their coffee morning and raffle from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Bunclody News

If you have a news item or photo you would like to have included in the Bunclody News page, email bunclodynotes@gmail.com or call 087 6736966.