Bunclody Beat

Christmas Market Bunclody

To get us ready for Christmas, The Mall Market at Market Square, Bunclody will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 27. There will be up to 20 stalls selling all sorts of wonderful things that would make beautiful Christmas presents. This will provide an excellent to buy local and shop locally this season and support people who have been making and crafting during the pandemic.

The market is open air and observes all Covid restrictions.

Music, fun and craic are promised on the day.

Christmas Lights

Bunclody Christmas Lights will be switched on by Santa Claus himself at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, so Saturday promises to be a great day to be in Bunclody for all the family.

Men’s Shed

Bunclody Men’s Shed winter opening times are as follows: Monday: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For further information, please contact Peter Foley at 078 6631598 or Jonathan King at 089 4972664.

Baby and Toddler Group

Bunclody Baby and Toddler Group meets every Wednesday 9: 30 a.m. to 11 a.m. during term time in the Pastoral Centre, Most Holy Trinity Church Main Street, Bunclody. All parents/guardians and little ones are welcome.

Meals On Wheels

Bunclody Meals on Wheels service is looking for volunteers to help deliver a hot meal to people living in the general Bunclody area.

People with availability between 12.30 and 2 p.m. on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday are urgently needed.

Please contact James Doyle at 087 9594639 or Barbara-Anne Murphy at 086 736966 if you can help out, either on a regular or occasional basis.

All help is very much appreciated to deliver this essential service.

Bunclody Vocational College Split-the-pot

Bunclody Vocational College’s next split-the-pot draw will take place on Thursday, December 2. The most recent winner was Glen Cullen, who won €62.

Envelopes are available in Bunclody Credit Union, Bunclody VC, Eurospar, Ken Rothwell, O’Reillys SuperValu and Steemers Newsagents.

Used Clothes Collection

A used clothes collection will take place in Bunclody Vocational College on Tuesday, November 30.

Items accepted: clothes, shoes, bags, belts, curtains, etc. Items NOT accepted: pillows or duvets.

Those who donate five or more half-filled bags will be entered into a draw for a €100 One4All gift card.

Bunclody Library

Bunclody Library is now offering a fuller range of services, including browsing, borrowing, computer use, study, printing and photocopying. Libraries are now delighted to be able to offer a full range of their popular services to the public.

There is no need to book to visit the library, but study and computer spaces should be reserved in advance on the website or by phone.

The numbers of visitors in each library browsing and using study and computer spaces will be limited to facilitate social distancing. The wearing of masks is mandatory.

The library can deliver through the Book Call Service for homebound citizens. You can request a bag of books and they will be delivered directly to your door. Phone Bunclody Library at 053 9375466.

Your online library is open 24/7. Free eBooks, eAudiobooks, eNewspapers, eLanguage learning, online courses, comics and graphic novels, business and company research and more can be found on our eBooks and eResources section of the library website.

See wexfordcoco.ie/libraries/ebooks-and-eresources.

Kilmyshall Split-the-pot

Kilmyshall split-the-pot envelopes are available from HWH Shop, Steemers, Cahill’s Hardware, Glanbia, Redmond’s Bar, Byrne’s Hardware Lr. Ryland, D & M Laundrette and Kilmyshall parish office and Kilmyshall School. The pot is split between Kilmyshall School and the parish. Draw takes place every Friday. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Saturday Music Sessions at St Mary’s Church

Each Saturday at 2 p.m., the versatile organist Hazel Moulton plays a selection of music – from classical to traditional to liturgical – on the large pipe organ at St Mary’s Church for an hour.

Admission is free and all are welcome to drop by and enjoy the music. St Mary’s Church is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Saturday and each Sunday at 11.30 a.m. for Morning Prayer, or Holy Communion.

For more information, contact Rev Trevor Sargent on 087 2547836 or 053 9375498.

Monitors Available to test radon levels

Do you want to test the radon levels in your home? Bunclody Library has digital radon monitors available to borrow for a four-week period, along with leaflets advising you on what to do if your radon levels are high.

To borrow a monitor, you must be a member of Wexford Library Service (you can join if you are not already signed up). You can borrow directly from Bunclody Library or ask for the monitor to be sent to your local Wexford library branch.

Please contact the library at 053 9375466 or email bunclodylib@wexfordcoco.ie to reserve your radon monitor.

Walking track lit up on week nights

Half-Way-House/Bunclody GAA Club’s walking track is open. The track will be lit Monday to Friday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Users are asked to please adhere to social distancing and to be compliant with Government guidelines and respectful to the safety of other members using the club’s facilities.

Membership for the walking track is now due. It is €10 for the year, OAPs €5. It can be paid through Club Force at bit.ly/hwhmembership or call James Doyle, club chairman, at 087 9594639 to make arrangements to pay.

Bunclody parish office

Bunclody parish office’s opening hours are – Monday Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. (closed for lunch 1 p.m. To 1.30 p.m.) and Friday 8.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The parish office contact number is 053 9376190. Alternatively, email mostholytrinitypo@gmail.com.

Fr O’Connor can be contacted at 053 9377319.

Day Trip

There will be a day trip to the Arboretum Garden Centre, Leighlinbridge on Saturday, December 4.

The day will begin with breakfast in Rachel’s Garden Cafe. Afterwards, wander around the shops and garden centre. Bus will leave Arboretum at 3 p.m. for a tour to Old Leghlin. Visit St Lazerian Holy Well and view the Barrow Valley from the ridge of Leinster and then return to original pickup points.

Cost is €45, which includes coach, breakfast and tour of Old Leighlin. Pickup points: Enniscorthy, 9 a.m. Bunclody, 9.20 a.m and Ballon 9.40 a.m. Contact John at 087 2632324 or May Kelly at 087 7468724.

Community Employment jobs available

Mount Leinster Community Employment CLG has a Community Employment vacancy for a Grounds Person/Maintenance at HWH/Bunclody GAA Club (one position).

Job Reference – CES 2195787 .

It also has a vacancy for a Caretaker for Kilmyshall Parish (one Position) Job Reference – CES 2195789. Garda vetting will apply.

Please contact Employment Services Bridgepoint Enniscorthy, quoting job reference to check your eligibility: Local DEAS.P (INTREO) Office Enniscorthy 053 9239300. And those aged 21 and over are eligible based on DEASP eligibility criteria. Garda vetting will apply.

Dyspraxia Wexford

Anybody who is looking for information on dyspraxia, please phone 087 9745861 or email Vamurphy06@gmail.com.

The Mall Market

The Mall Market, Bunclody is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Sincere thanks to all our customers who support the market and to all for the lovely banter every Saturday. It has been a difficult time for everyone, so it is great to be back.

The market has beautiful beeswax candles, leather bags and handmade tops, all made with love, knitwear for children and knitted dolls, hand crocheted scarves, bric-à-brac, women’s clothes, shoes, door stoppers, soft toys, jams, bread, bakes. all handmade Christmas stockings, baubles, cards, jewellery, and everything Santa might need.

Come along and have a browse. Shop local, stay local.

Vacancies in ballon/rathoe area – Community employment

Mount Leinster Region Community Employment has job opportunities available for office and Clerical and General operative workers in the Ballon and Rathoe area.

These positions are developmental opportunities, no experience necessary. Accredited training will be provided to support your choice of career.

For further details, and to see if you’re eligible, call 086 8484552.