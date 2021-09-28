Bunclody Beat

Three long-serving Bunclody Mothers’ Union members, Betty Rothwell, May Levingstone and Anne Jacob, cutting the 80th anniversary cake at the Rectory.

GAA Club lotto

There was no jackpot winner of last week’s Half-Way-House/Bunclody GAA Club lotto draw. The numbers drawn were 01, 15, 23, 25.

There were four match-three winners who each receive €25: Pat Doyle; Deirdre; Kathleen Creane and Ann Doyle.

The next draw is on Monday, October 4, in Lennon’s when the jackpot will be €9,200. Thank you for your continued support.

Hope and Dream 10

To help you do this year’s ‘Hope and Dream 10’ a route has been signposted from Clohamon village to take place this Saturday, October 2, at 4 p.m.

The route will start from Gahan’s Village Bar, Clohamon out the Strahart road, then left up the Hand Hill, turn left again at Codd’s pub back to Clohamon. You can register at hopeanddream10.com.

Bunclody Library

Bunclody Library is now offering a fuller range of services, including browsing, borrowing, computer use, study, printing and photocopying.

Since May, there have been more than 50,000 visits to libraries in County Wexford, but library services were limited to borrowing only under public health guidelines. Libraries are now delighted to be able to offer a full range of their popular services to the public.

There is no need to book to visit the library, but study and computer spaces should be reserved in advance on the website or by phone. The numbers of visitors in each library browsing and using study and computer spaces will be limited to facilitate social distancing. The wearing of masks is mandatory.

The library can deliver through the Book Call Service for homebound citizens. You can request a bag of books and they will be delivered directly to your door. Phone Bunclody library at 053 9375466.

Your online library is open 24/7. Free eBooks, eAudiobooks, eNewspapers, eLanguage learning, online courses, comics and graphic novels, business and company research and more can be found on our eBooks and eResources section of the library website. See wexfordcoco.ie/libraries/ebooks-and-eresources.

St Mary’s Church open each Saturday afternoon

St Mary’s Church, Bunclody is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Saturday afternoon, as a quiet space for visitors and locals alike. Apart from this, all are welcome any Sunday morning at 11.30 a.m., for a service of Morning Prayer or Holy Communion. For more information, contact Rev Trevor Sargent at 087 2547836.

Mother’s Union

A service of Thanksgiving for 80 years of active service by the Mothers’ Union in Bunclody took place by the Marquee in the grounds of St Mary’s Rectory, on Saturday, September 18, in beautiful sunshine. The service was led by Rev Trevor Sargent and members of the Bunclody Mothers’ Union, who also provided refreshments, including a celebratory cake.

Walking Track

Half-Way-House/Bunclody GAA Club’s walking track is open. Users are asked to please adhere to social distancing and to be compliant with Government guidelines and respectful to the safety of other members using the club’s facilities.

Membership for the walking track is now due. It is €10 for the year, OAPs €5. It can be paid through Club Force at bit.ly/hwhmembership or call James Doyle, club chairman, at 087 9594639 to make arrangements to pay.

Bunclody FET Centre

Bunclody Further Education and Training Centre is offering the following free, part-time courses this autumn.

Return to Learning covers Basic Computers, Everyday Maths, Reading and Writing and Healthy Living. Family Learning covers QQI Level 3 Sewing, Reading with your kids and School Maths for parents. Accredited modules on offer include QQI Levels two and £ Computers, QQI Level 3 Office Procedures, QQI Level 3 Digital Media, QQI Level 2/3 Food and health, QQI Level 3 Container Gardening/Horticulture and QQI Level 3 Working with Numbers.

For information, contact Rory Sweeney at 087 6442027 or email rorysweeney@wwetb.ie.

Bunclody Vocational College – parents’ association split-the-pot

Envelopes for the Bunclody Vocational College parents’ association split-the-pot draw are available in Bunclody Credit Union, Bunclody VC, Eurospar, Ken Rothwell, O’Reillys SuperValu and Steemers Newsagents.

Dyspraxia Wexford

Anybody who is looking for information on dyspraxia, please phone 087 9745861 or email Vamurphy06@gmail.com.

Bunclody parish office

Bunclody parish office opening hours are – Monday Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. (closed for lunch 1 p.m. to 1.30 p.m.) and Friday, 8.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The parish office contact number is 053 9376190 or email mostholytrinitypo@gmail.com. Fr O’Connor can be contacted at 053 9377319.

Used Clothes Collection

A used clothes collection will take place in Bunclody Vocational College on Tuesday, November 30. Items accepted: clothes, shoes, bags, belts, curtains, etc. Items not accepted: pillows or duvets. Those who donate five or more half-filled bags will be entered into a draw for a €100 One 4 All gift card.

Community Employment Opportunity

Mount Leinster Community Employment CLG has a Community Employment vacancy for a Grounds Person/Maintenance at HWH/Bunclody GAA Club (one position).

Job Reference – CES 2195787 and for a Caretaker for Kilmyshall Parish (one Position) Job Reference – CES 2195789. Closing date November 4. Garda vetting will apply.

Please contact Employment Services Bridgepoint Enniscorthy, quoting job reference to check your eligibility: Local DEAS.P (INTREO) Office Enniscorthy 053 9239300. And those aged 21 and over are eligible based on DEASP eligibility criteria. Garda vetting will apply.

Kilmyshall Parish Raffle

Kilmyshall Parish Raffle Draw takes place on Saturday, October 2. Tickets may be returned to the Kilmyshall parish office, Parochial House or Halfway-House-Shop. Please be sure to return your tickets to be in with a chance to win.

Kilmyshall Split-The-Pot

The winner of the Kilmyshall split-the-pot on Friday, September 17, last was Michael Redmond, who scooped €160.

This draw takes place weekly and the pot is split between the Kilmyshall NS and Kilmyshall Parish.

Envelopes may be purchased from Halfway House shop, Steemers, Cahill’s Hardware, Glanbia, D & M Laundrette, Byrne’s Hardware Ryland Lower, Redmond’s Bar, Kilmyshall National School and Kilmyshall parish office.

Thank you for your continued support. Thank you to the parishioners who continue to donate by dropping in their envelope contributions into the Kilmyshall parish office, church or Parochial House. Your continued support is greatly appreciated.

Ballon Business and Training Service

Ballon Business and Training Service are offering a number of courses to start place at the end of September.

QQI Level 3 CV Preparation will be held on Thursday mornings from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. in the centre in Ballon starting Thursday, September 30. QQI Level 3 Desktop Publishing runs on Wednesday afternoons, starting Wednesday, September 29, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

QQI Level 3 Internet Skills takes place on Thursday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting September 30.

QQI Level 3 in Word Processing starts Wednesday, September 29, from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

All courses run for 10 weeks and are free to the unemployed or if you are on Community Employment. Contact Shona at 059 9159447 or email ballonbts@gmail.com to register or for further information.

The Moving On Programme

The Moving On Programmes is now enrolling for the 2021 programme.

Based in St Catherine’s Community Services Centre, the Moving On programme is a QQI Level 4 programme in Employability Skills. The programme is for unemployed mothers who are interested in getting back to education or work who need a friendly, supportive learning environment where they will be given the time, space and support to grow personally, academically and professionally (certain eligibility criteria apply). The course runs from Monday to Friday from 9.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. in line with the traditional academic year (September to June). Students on the programme can avail of free childcare in the onsite crèche and pre-school facility, subject to availability.

If you are interested or would like to learn more, ring St Catherine’s Community Services Centre at 059 9138700 or email orlaithm@catherines.ie. Information can also be found on our Facebook page and on our website: catherines.ie.

Bagenalstown Book two Launch

Bagenalstown, ‘A Step Back in Time’ Book two is a follow-up by Myles Kavanagh to his first book on Bagenalstown which was launched in October 2020 and was well received and sold out in a short time. In book two Myles continues his theme of traces of history and life of the past of the town and its surroundings with glimpses into the lives of people, land, buildings, mountain, river and canal, all happenings of the past history of a town, its people and district.

The book will be launched on Friday, October 8, and will then go on sale in local outlets in Bagenalstown.

Photos

If you have a photo, old or new that you would like to have published on this page, please email bunclodynotes@gmail.com or call Barbara-Anne at 087 6736966