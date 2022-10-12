Around the Districts: Monageer to Rathnure

MONAGEER

Yoga

If you are interested in taking yoga classes, there are yoga sessions in Monageer Hall every Thursday from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. These sessions are very relaxing and suitable for all levels.

For further information, please contact Michelle on 087-9813950.

GAA news

Well done to our Junior footballers who took on and beat a tough Blackwater side on Sunday last, the 9th. of October in St. Patrick’s Park. They won by 2-7 to 1-7 and now go on to meet Sarsfields in the final. This is due to be played on Saturday the 15th. in St. Patrick’s Park at 6.30pm but double check the fixture in case of late changes to arrangements.

The previous day, Saturday, the 8th. of October, the club’s U-15 hurlers beat Askmore in a thrilling Co. final in St. Patrick’s Park. A single point, 3-12 to 3-11 separated the teams at the final whistle. Well done to the lads, their selectors, mentors and trainers on a great achievement.

Their victory was no doubt inspired by the U-16 girls claiming the Co. title on Tuesday the 4th. in the Ferns centre of excellence. Taking on a tough, physical Bannow-Ballymitty team, the result was in no doubt as our girls were five points ahead, 3-10 to 3-5, in the end.

OYLEGATE

Baby and Toddler Group in Glenbrien

Baby and Toddler Group has resumed gathering every Tuesday during Primary School Term-Time in Glenbrien Old School Community Centre from 9.15 a.m. to 10.45 a.m. This is an opportunity for young children and their carers (parents/grandparents/childminders) to meet. For more information, contact Ana Egan 086 1939997 or Anne Marie O’Connor 087 2973324. Looking forward to seeing you there for a cuppa and a chat.

Church news

Eucharistic Adoration – Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament takes place in Oylegate Church on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to midday.

Adoration of the Blessed sacrament takes place in Glenbrien church on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.

Ministers of the Eucharist for St Peter and Paul’s Church (Glenbrien) – The Ministers of the Eucharist are resuming assisting with the distribution of Holy Communion at weekend Masses and funerals. Currently, there are three ministers. We would like more people to come forward to help with this ministry. If you are willing to help, please contact Rosemary Quirke or Fr Byrne.

Healing Garden – Recently, all the blessed oil bottles were emptied in the area where candles can be lit. This is totally unacceptable behaviour and shows a total lack of respect for what is sacred. This behaviour needs to end now and those responsible need to come forward, own up and take responsibility for their actions. Until this happens, in the interests of safety, the oils have been removed from the garden.

Weekend Masses – Oylegate Church on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10.30 a.m. Glenbrien church on Saturday 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 9.30 a.m.

Parish office opening hours – Monday and Wednesday 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.; Friday 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Car parking in Oylegate Church Grounds – The parking area in the church grounds is primarily for use by those attending church services, visiting the cemetery or Prayer Gardens. An increasing number of vehicles are now using the area for all day parking. This will limit parking space for funerals.

Perhaps, it is time to ask for donations from those who are availing of this facility. In general, proper regulations need to be put in place for all vehicles using the facility. Many are driving in the grounds at dangerous speeds.

Some individuals are discarding litter from their vehicles which is doing nothing to enhance the overall appearance of the area. We should not have to continually clean-up other people’s litter who are availing of the facility for free.

RATHNURE

Rathnure St Anne’s GAA

Club lotto: Numbers drawn were 6, 10, 25 and 28. There was no jackpot winner.

There was seven match-three winners of €29 each: Jason O’Leary, Killanne; Breda Ryan, Ballywilliam; Bridget Foley, Bahana; Simon Moore, Rathnure; Grace Hearn, Ballindoney; Katie Reddy, Ballymurn; Mark Fitzhenry, Kiltealy.

Next week’s jackpot is €15,000. Draw will take place live on our Facebook page at 9 p.m. Tuesday, October 11.

Rathnure GAA Shop: We are open every Monday and Wednesday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Split-the-pot

The next draw will take place on Tuesday, October 11. at the bingo. Please support.

Bingo

Bingo is played in the John Kelly Memorial Hall every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Our jackpot is €350 in 41 calls this week.

Parent Toddler Group

The group is back every Friday from 9.30 a.m. to 11.15 a.m. Come along with your child for fun, games and laughter. €2 per family. Contact Emma at 086 8428848.

Running Group

We are running every Monday and Thursday night 7 p.m. at the GAA walking Track. All Levels welcome. For more information please contact Sandra at 087 7598702.

Altar Servers

The parish would like to say a big thanks to all of the servers that retired over the weekend and wish them the very best in the future.

On that note, the parish is currently looking for altar servicers for both Templeudigan and Rathnure. This is open to all children from third class, onwards. If your child is interested we would love to hear from you. Please contact Avril at 087 9365087.

Notes/Newsletter

Notes can be submitted before 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings. Email rathnurenewsletter@gmail.com.