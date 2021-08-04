KILTEALY-BALLINDAGGIN

Duffry Rovers

Duffry Rovers ‘Lord of the Rings’ fundraiser which was held at Ballycrystal Racecourse on Sunday, July 25, was a huge success with the beautiful weather favouring the occasion.

Lord of the Rings winners were the under-16 girls’ team of Lauren, Katie, Róisín, Libby and Kaylee coming first with a score of 21 points. Pipers Pat Armstrong and Jim Cooper members of Ballindaggin Pipe Band led out the teams for the underage games.

The barbecue on the field ensured everyone had a takeaway meal and the mineral bar was sold out on what was a very hot day especially for all the people taking part in the different competitions.

The club extends a big thank you to everyone who made the day such a huge success, to all who took part, helped out on the day and all who supported the event. A special thanks to pipers Pat and Jim. Everyone had a great time and enjoyed the event immensely.

Split-the-pot

Kiltealy NS split-the-pot winner for July was Tony Reddy, who won 160. The next draw will be on Monday, August 23, Envelopes available in local shops and pubs.

Adoration

Adoration in Kiltealy church every Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome to come and spend some time in silent prayer and meditation.

Late Anastasia Aylward

Widespread regret was felt in the community by the passing of Anastasia Aylward, Askinvillar, Kiltealy and late of Teddington, London which occurred in London on July 16.

Deepest sympathy is extended to her mother Bridie and sisters Kate, Breda and Teresa. Sympathy also to her aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces and large circle of friends. She was predeceased by her father Mikie and by her sister Maryellen and brother Michael.

Stasia, as she was fondly known to all was aged 48 years, she emigrated to London in her early twenties where she had many friends but never forgot her home and dearly loved family in Kiltealy. Stasia had a great sense of humour and enjoyed the lighter side of life, she loved music and travel and visited many countries over the years.

She was a loyal and generous daughter, sister and friend and her passing will leave a huge void in her loving family and in the community both in Kiltealy and Teddington, London.

Stasia was laid to rest in Kiltealy cemetery on Wednesday last week following a private funeral Mass in Kiltealy Church. May she rest in peace.

Soccer news

Kiltealy Celtic have moved on to the final after defeating Rosslare last week. Rosslare took the lead but barely hit the net with a free kick, Rosslare went down to 10 players but didn’t fade out of the game, there was no change after extra time. Kiltealy took the win 5-4 on penalties.

It was a great performance by everyone. Man of the match was Ben Nugent for numerous saves in real time and one penalty save. Well done to all involved.

Community Playschool

Blackstairs Community Playschool is located in Kiltealy Community Centre. The facility includes two spacious and well equipped pre-school rooms and an outdoor purpose built play area. We are now accepting applications for children aged over two years and five months and children eligible for the ECCE scheme for September 2021.

The club operates from 7.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with children being dropped to and collected from Kiltealy NS, There are also places available for children in the out-of-school club. The out of school club is also located in Kiltealy Community Centre.

If you would like to enrol your child in either of the above please contact Linda O’Leary at 087 9012194.

MARSHALSTOWN-CASTLEDOCKRELL

Notes Deadline

Please note due to an earlier deadline items for the notes should reach me by 6p.m. on the Thursday before each issue including on bank holiday weekends. Items received after this time will be included the following week if appropriate. Also only not for profit items should be included in the notes. It is preferable if items for notes are forwarded directly to me rather than sending them to the newspaper. Thank you for your co-operation.

Get Well

Speedy recovery to those from the parish who are unwell at the moment and to those who have been in hospital recently for tests and/or surgery or Covid-19 related illnesses.

Rubbish

It is very disappointing to see so much rubbish of all types dumped on some of our local roads. The same applies to the local recycling centres. Never leave bags or boxes of jars etc beside the bins. If the bins are full please take your jars etc home. You can also ring the number on the bins to get them emptied. It is not too much to ask any of us to do is it?

Church Services

Masses in the Parish at present are on Saturday evenings (Vigil Mass) in Marshalstown Church at 7.30p.m. and on the webcam. As there is no webcam in Castledockrell Church Mass will be celebrated there on Sunday mornings at 10a.m. but will not be on webcam. Website is churchmedia.ie. Select Churches and then St. Joseph’s Church, Marshalstown. Masses in both Churches are open to the public bearing in mind social distancing and restricted numbers 50 people allowed.

Face coverings must be worn both inside and outside the Churches for all services. Please sanitise your hands when entering and leaving the Church and do not attend if you have symptoms of Covid-19, are awaiting a test result or are a close contact of a person with Covid-19 or awaiting a test result.

Weekday Masses will be in Marshalstown Church as announced and will also be on the webcam. Anniversary Masses may be book in the usual way.

Road Safety

A reminder to be aware of road safety now when using rural roads as pedestrians, cyclists or motorists especially when using roads you are unfamiliar with as with agricultural vehicles on the roads and hedge cutting taking place in some cases with no warning signs on the road.

Lotto Results

Marshalstown Castledockrell GAA Club Lotto results for 29th July: winning numbers 5, 6, 24, 26. No Jackpot winner. Match 3 winner Michael Redmond. Physical tickets may be bought from Committee Members, Redmond’s Scarawalsh, The Hollow Pub and online. Thanks for your continued support.

OULART & THE BALLAGH

Wexford Minor Hurlers

Congratulations to Oulart-The Ballagh’s Simon Roche and Bertie Finn, who were part of this year’s Wexford’s Minor hurling panel. Sixteen-year-old Simon and seventeen-year-old Bertie are very promising forwards who will have a bright future in the game.

Wexford defeated Kildare and Dublin to reach the Leinster final where they lost narrowly to Kilkenny, last Wednesday night in Carlow. Simon, who will be eligible for the minor grade next year, scored a spectacular goal and a fine point in that clash with Kilkenny.

‘Warrior of Oulart Hill’

Mick Jacob’s autobiography, ‘Warrior of Oulart Hill’ is written by Alan Aherne, group sports editor of People Newspapers and published by Hero Books (Liam Hayes, former Meath footballer). It is available in all good book shops, priced at €20. It is also available on Amazon to purchase as a printed book and as an e-book.

The 272 page memoir contains more than 40 photographs and is the story of Mick, his people and his place; it recalls his exploits with his beloved club, Oulart-The Ballagh and in the Purple and Gold of Wexford. Cherished friends, past and present, are fondly remembered in this honest portrait of a proud son of Oulart Hill.

The book was officially launched by Tom Dempsey, Al-Ireland winner with Wexford and Buffers Alley, on Friday, July 23, at Oulart GAA grounds. Last week’s edition of the local newspapers featured more than two pages of photographs of the very successful outdoor launch that was held on Friday, July 23.

Thank You

Mick Jacob and family would like to thank everyone who helped to make the launch of his autobiography such a memorable occasion. Míle buíochas to Oulart-The Ballagh GAA for organising the event and to the special guests for attending, including author and Wexford People sports editor Alan Aherne, publisher Liam Hayes and Wexford GAA chairman, Micheál Martin. Special thanks to Tom Dempsey for launching the book, for his kind and witty words and for his excellent compering of the proceedings.

Thanks to all in the attendance who offered their congratulations and good wishes and lined up to get Mick’s autograph, not forgetting those who had purchased the book earlier in the month and were very complimentary in their assessment of the memoir.

For various reasons, including ill health, clash of dates and holidays many people were unable to be present and we thank them for their courtesy in contacting us either before or after the launch. Finally, if anyone is finding it difficult to obtain a copy of the book, feel free to contact Breda (086 1686978) who will be more than happy to help.

Oulart Church Restoration

The painting of the interior of St Patrick’s Church, Oulart is now completed and is admired by one and all. The church Restoration Fund remains open as there are other necessary repairs to be undertaken in the future. For further information or to arrange a donation please contact any of the following: Fr Browne (087 9500027), Kathryn O’Dowd (087 2538105), Marcella Davis (086 1918299), Martin Dempsey (087 7940296).

Drive-in Bingo

Oulart-The Ballagh GAA and camogie clubs are appealing for continued support for their Sunday evening Drive-in bingo with over €1,650 in prizes and a Snowball. The bingo has returned to the Upper Pitch in Oulart Village. Books €10 (five games) and a Double Book for €15 while €20 will get you a Double Book and three €2 Specials.

For further enquiries re bingo, please contact Martin Redmond (087 4176312), Tommy Davitt (087 8201710), Annette Redmond (086 8076260) or Liz Freeman (087 7560871).

Get Well Wishes

Best wishes for a speedy return to full health are extended to members of the local community who are sick, at home or in hospital.

Be assured that you are in our thoughts and prayers. For security reasons, names of people in hospital will not be published here unless requested by the patient or his/her family.

Local Notes

The purpose of the Notes is to keep locals informed of happenings in the parish area and this can only be achieved successfully with your and co-operation and assistance. Clubs, organisations and individuals who want coverage of their activities and successes etc are reminded that the deadline for Notes is Thursdays at 8 p.m. Phone, text (086 1686978) or email mickjacobjr@yahoo.co.uk.

OYLEGATE

GAA club draw

Model County draw tickets are now available from your usual seller with the draws taking place at the end of August and a double draw at the end of September. Tickets cost 50euro and we appreciate your continued support.

Church News

Weekend Masses – Oylegate Church on Saturday at 6.30 p.m. and Sunday at 10.30 a.m. Glenbrien church on Saturday 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 9.30 a.m.

Please note that Mass attendance is limited to 50 people. Face masks must be worn when attending Mass and social distancing must be observed by people from different households. We hope that the numbers permitted to attend will increase as the situation in the country improves over time.

Weekday Masses – Oylegate: Wednesday and Friday at 9.30 a.m. Glenbrien: Tuesday and Thursday at 9.30 a.m.

When a Funeral Mass occurs on the same day as a scheduled weekday Mass, there will be no Mass. at 9.30 a.m.

For now, Mass attendance is limited to 50 people. On entering the church you are requested to wear a facemask, sanitise your hands and maintain social distancing where necessary. Up to 50 people can attend a Funeral Mass or Wedding Ceremony. Baptisms can be arranged by appointment. For now, up to 10 adults can attend a baptism.

Parish office – The office is now open on Monday, and Wednesday: 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and on Fridays from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Due to ongoing Covid 19 restrictions, please phone the office. If you have to call in person, masks must be worn.

Car parking in Oylegate Church Grounds

The parking area in the church grounds is primarily for use by those attending church services, visiting the cemetery or Prayer Gardens. All vehicles parked in the grounds are at the owners’ risk.

The large number of cars that are now using this facility free of charge for other reasons for all day or long-term parking is leaving little room for parking at Funerals or other church services, where all available parking space is needed.

As a first step to put order on things, the main body of the parking area should be reserved for Funeral parking when funerals occur. When Covid 19 restrictions are lifted, there will be a need to have a parish meeting to see what can be done to further rectify the current situation.