Around the Districts: Blackwater to Kiltealy-Ballindaggin

BLACKWATER

Vintage show

Pat the Chap Vintage Club Ballyedmond are holding their annual show on Sunday, September 4, at Wells Cross, Ballyedmond. There will be an Autojumble, vintage display, dancing with Declan, working day, stationary engine display, stalls. Proceeds in aid of local charities. For more details please call 087 2672271.

BOOLAVOGUE

Mayoral Campaign - Louise Lawless

Louise held her last big fundraising event, a Breakfast Morning’’ on Sunday last, the 21st. of August in the Fr. Murphy Centre starting at 9.00am. There was a great turnout and blessed with great weather, the diners moved outside for a long lazy Sunday breakfast, chatting and talking as relaxed as you please. Caitríona Whelan’s new baby, Liam, barely a week old, Billy and Anne’s first grandchild made a guest appearance at the Breakfast morning. Baby Liam was joined by his aunt Margaret, home on holidays from Australia.

Louise would like to thank all those who came along, those who helped and those who cleared up afterwards. The draw for her Monster Raffle was held and the first prize, €200 worth of home heating oil was won by Christopher bezanson, Killenagh. Ray and Jimmy Horan, Barmona, won the €100 worth of coal. The massive drinks’ hamper went to Garry Lombard, Gorey and another Gorey supporter, Mary Kinch, won the bottle of whiskey. Kevin Dunbar, now a resident in Irish Street, Enniscorthy won the box of chocolates and the two bottles of wine went to Willy Kinch, Ferns. So may tickets were sold that extra prizes were added and Annas Heffernan and Joan Furlong won a bag of potatoes each, Mick Sweeney, Knocknasgeach and Georging Gahan won a €25 ‘Shop Local’ voucher each and John Fenlon won a €50 voucher.

Paul Rossiter, who supplies all sorts of fuels has generously donated a large load of firewood and Louise is raffling this very desirable prize. Tickets, costing only €5 can be had from Boolavogue Post Office. The draw for the sticks will be held this Wednesday and Alex will be able to deliver them to your house on Thursday of this week. Louise would like to thank Paul heartily for his kind sponsorship.

BREE-GALBALLY

Bree Vintage Run

Bree Vintage Club annual Road Run will take place on September 18 the proceeds this year will be shared between Laura.

Lynn and the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. All vehicles are welcome as long as they are roadworthy. Registration opens at 11.30 a.m. and the Run will set off from Byrne’s Yard at 1 p.m.

Galbally Hall

The hall is available for hire for special occasions, classes, training and sports/craft fairs and car boot sales. There are also meeting rooms with high speed broadband and 60 inch interactive screen. For details contact Catherine Kennedy 087 6141506 or message Facebook page for further information.

Split-the-pot

The Galbally Sports and Leisure Club split-the-pot draw has grown over the last few weeks and the winner of the bonus ball for €5 play will get at least €200 if their winning number comes out.

Exhibition by Anne Martin Walsh.

A Site Specific Solo Exhibition, entitled My Bones are Creaking Hawthorn, will be held at Wilton Mills, Craane, Bree on September 3 and four from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Opening Saturday, September 3, at 1 p.m. with Guest speaker Cllr Barbara Anne Murphy and Poetry reading by Ross Walsh.

Bree Country Fest

Bree Country Fest takes place on September 3 Gates open at 6.30 p.m. and artists featured are Stuart Moyles Cliona Hagan and Derek Ryan. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and in Hammel’s Centra Bree, Maxol Abra Enniscorthy and Butchers Best, New Ross.

GAA lotto

The numbers drawn in the Ballyhogue GAA lotto on Wednesday, August 17, were 14, 16, 26 and 27. There was no jackpot winner. Match 3 winners: Janet Daly, Andy Fraser, Paddy Murphy – Barmoney.

The next draw is on August 31 with the jackpot at €1,200.

Scoil Mhuire Ballyhogue

Scoil Mhuire, Ballyhogue will reopen for all pupils on Thursday, August 25. We hope everyone had a lovely summer and we look forward to seeing you all again.

Fr Caulfield

A very pleasant function was held in Galbally Hall after Mass on Saturday, August 13, to mark the departure of Fr Billy from the area while his final Mass in Bellevue Church on Sunday morning was also suitably marked. Everyoe joins in wishing him the very best in his new appointment in Enniscorthy.

Community Games National Talent Finals

Best of luck to Joseph O’Donoghue (under-12 Solo Singing), Mary O’Donoghue (under-16 Recitation) and Mary Theresa and Kate O’Donoghue in the under-16 Contemporary Dance in the Community Games National Talent Finals in Carlow Arts Centre this weekend.

CAIM

Eucharistic Adoration

There will be no Eucharistic Adoration for the months of July and August.

Back to School

Caim National School will reopen next week after the summer holidays.

Knit and Stitch Group

Caim Knit and Stitch Group enjoyed their annual outing to the Japanese Gardens last week.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the family, relatives and friends of Addie Farrell, whose funeral took place last Monday. May she rest in peace.

CLONROCHE-POULPEASTY

Cloughbawn GAA

Camogie – Well done to our intermediate ladies who started strong in the championship with a win Vs the Rapparees this evening. Final score 2-6 to 1-22.

Lotto results – 7, 8, 18 and 3, there was no jackpot winner. One match three. Finn Doran c/o liz Doran.

Split-the-pot

The winner of this week’s split-the-pot drawn in the post office is Mary Delaney, Courtnacuddy. The pot was €356. We thank you for your continued support.

FERNS

Mick Murphy Memorial 4 Mile Road Race

Sliabh Buidhe Rovers AC will host the annual Mick Murphy 4 Mile Road Race on Saturday, September 3, at 5 p.m. in Ferns. This is always a great race with a fun atmosphere. Chip timed, with prizes throughout the field. For further details contact Race Director Luke Kehoe at 087 3222914.

The race is named after the Late Mick Murphy who was one of the founding members of the Sliabh Buidhe Rovers Athletics Club in 1947 and was Chairman and Coach for 58 years until he passed away in 2005.

As Chairman of Sliabh Buidhe Rovers AC he oversaw many championship winning teams and just before he passed away in 2005 he said he wanted to host a four mile road race in Ferns.

From there Luke Kehoe who took over the role of Club Chairman under the wishes of Mick Murphy and is still the current Club Chairman, organised the race in his memory calling it The Mick Murphy Memorial 4 mile. In its 17th year the race is an annual event and the club are honoured it is such a successful event in memory of such a great man.

Top mens winners of the race include five time victor Brian Maher of Kilkenny AC (2005,2006,2008,2010,2011), Olympian Mark Kenneally in 2013 in 2013 ( course record 18.52), Olympian Mick Clohisey in 2015 and Freddy Keron Stituk in 2014, 2016, 2017,2018, 2019.

Top womens winners include Sinead Cummins St Joseph’s AC in 2006, five time winner Jackie Carthy in 2007, 2013- 2016, Deirdre Byrne Sli Cualinn 2008 & 2009, Aoife Byrne DSD in 2010 & 2011, Olymian & course record holder in 21.11 in 2012 with Fionnuala Britton following closely in 2nd that year, Sarah MacMahon DSD 2017, Fiona Kehoe 2018 & 2019.

The race is the biggest event for the club each year and it creates a great atmosphere around the village of Ferns. Special thanks to the main sponsor this year 2080 consulting.

This years race will start at 5pm just outside the church/Courtyard in Ferns village and will make its way around one lap of the V before heading out the route of the stump lane for a further 3 miles and will finish back at the castle..

Registration is online at www.popupraces.ie or you can register on the day and will be held in Ferns Community Centre from 3pm on Saturday 3rd with prizegiving and light refreshments in the Community centre afterwards.

Great cash prizes in all categories and first club team will win the Mick Murphy Memorial Club. Souvenir Singlet for the first 150 entered!

KILTEALY-BALLINDAGGIN

Success at Horse Show

Alice Griffin and all the team at J.J. Bowe’s had great success at the Dublin Horse Show on Sunday winning the four year old Working Hunter Class with J.J. Bowe’s Moylough Vision, a pure bred Irish Draught. Congratulations to Alice and all the team at J. J.’s yard.

Last Man Standing

Last Man Standing is back and aimin to begin for the 2nd weekend in September. The rules are simple:

Pick one Premier League team you think will win their game at the weekend, if they win you pick again next week, lose or draw and you’re out, you can’t pick the same team twice. The selections must be in before 8 pm on Friday. (don’t worry we’ll send reminders). Failing to send in your selection will result in you being allocated the next available team alphabetically (i.e. Arsenal, or if you have already picked them you will be given Aston Villa and so on).

If you pass round one you pick again for the following week and keep going until everyone else is eliminated and we have the last man standing. Entry is €10 with €500 for the winner.

Lord of the Rings

Duffry Rovers GAA Club “Lord of the Rings” hurling and football competitions will take place at Ballycrystal Racecourse on Sunday Sept 4th with many events scheduled. Also childrens underage hurling and camogie, bottle stall, duck racing and lots of entertainment on the day including Ballindaggin Pipe Band. Teams of 5 hurling & football competitions with over €2,000 in prize money. All support is greatly appreciated. For further details contact 087-2536255.

Blackstairs Community Playschool

Blackstairs Community Playschool is located in Kiltealy Community Centre. The facility includes two spacious and well equipped pre-school rooms and an outdoor purpose built play area. We are now accepting applications for children aged over two years and five months and children eligible for the ECCE scheme for September 2021.

There are also places available for children in the out-of-school club. The out-of-school club is also located in Kiltealy Community Centre. The club operates from 7.30 am to 6 pm with children being dropped to and collected from Kiltealy N.S.

If you would like to enrol your child in either of the above please contact Linda O’Leary on 087-9012194.

Split the pot

The next draw for Kiltealy N.S. split the pot will be on August 31st. Envelopes available in local shops and pubs. Many thanks for your continued support.