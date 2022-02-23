Around the districts: Ballymurn to Kiltealy-Ballindaggin

John, Susan, Cassie and Kay Morrissey and Margaret Mary Doyle at the IMBOLC Festival of Light parade in Bunclody.

BALLYMURN

Crossabeg-Ballymurn GAA Club

This week’s lotto numbers: 12, 19, 29 and 30. No winner.

One match three winner: Jim Roche.

Next week’s jackpot: €10,000.

Scrap Metal Collection

Scrap metal collection in aid of our gym and underage development. Any old scrap metal, old bike frames old argicultral items etc can be dropped to Ballymurn Hurling pitch up till Saturday, February 26.

Penny Bank

Penny bank collections are back on a Saturday night and Sunday mornings after Mass in the hall.

Date for your Diary

Confirmation will take place on May 6 in Ballymurn. Communion will take place on Saturday, May 14, in Ballymurn.

CAIM

Caim Church

Mass on Wednesday Mornings at 9.30 a.m. and on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Adoration

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament has resumed in Caim Church and it takes place every Monday. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Pilates Classes

Pilates Classes have returned in Caim Community Centre on Monday nights at 6.30 p.m. and 8 p.m. It’s €10 per class, pay-as-you-go.

Sponsored Walk

A Sponsored walk will take place on Saturday, April 2, in aid of Motor Nuerone Disease at the Ballycrystal Trail, commencing at Pat Armstrongs, For further details, contact Matty Mernagh at 087 0564541.

Vintage Club

Caim Vintage Club will hold the Terry Barnes Memorial road run on Sunday, April 24. The run will remember Terry, a stalwart member of the Club who passed away just over a year ago.

CARNEW

GAA lotto

Carnew GAA lotto was not won numbers were 1, 11, 12 and 22, lucky dips were Yvonne Edwards and Theresa OToole. The next draw is February 28 and the jackpot is €10,100, tickets can be bought online or in any of the local shops. Thank you to everyone for their support todate it is greatly appreciated.

Split-the-pot

Congratulations to Michelle Byrne, who won this week’s jackpot of €227 in Scoil Aodan Naofa Carnew split-the-pot. Well done to Áine Brennan, who won €10 seller’s prize and to Conor Carroll, who won the lucky dip. Thanks again for your continued support. Next draw takes place Friday, March 4.

St Patrick’s Day parade

Carnew will be holding the annual St Patrick’s Day parade on March 17 so get your thinking caps on for an entry for the parade.

Coláiste Bhríde split-the-pot

Congratulations to Bridget Keane, Munny, Askamore, who was this week’s winner of €358 in our parents’ association weekly split-the-pot draw. Well done to Isabelle Lowe year who won the seller’s prize of €20. Remember, if you are not in – you can’t win.

You can pick up envelopes for split-the-pot in a few places in addition to the school – including Shillelagh post office and Aughrim post office. Please let us know if your local shop would like to keep a stock? Don’t forget to get your envelopes for this Fridays draw back to the school by 2 p.m. on Thursday. Thank you for your support.

Ballyellis National School

Winner of split-the-pot on Friday, February 18, was Robert and Angela Tomkins, Brideswell – winning €151. Split-the-pot envelopes can be had from any parent in the school or by calling into the school. Many thanks to everyone for your support. It is much appreciated.

Enrolment forms for parents wishing to enrol their child in Ballyellis School in September 2022 are now available. Please contact the office at 053 9426159 or email the school at ballyellisns@gmail.com if you wish to have an enrolment form sent out or call into the school to collect a form.

Text Alert

Carnew Text Alert is up and running, there is still time to join, if interested the forms are available in the Barracks or Victor Young’s shop on the Main Street.

Kilrush Drama Group

‘Class’ – Kilrush Drama Group will present the amateur premiere of class by Iseult Golden and David Horan as their 2022 festival production. The play will be performed in St Brigid’s Hall, Carnew on Friday and Saturday, February 18, and 19, and also on Thursday and Friday, March 3, and four, at 8 p.m. Director, Pat Whelan and actors, Michael Dunbar, Catherine Stafford and James Whelan have been busy working on.

Class for a number of months now and following their Carnew performances will go on to take part in the Open Section of Festivals around the Country.

‘Little Gem’ – In addition, for the first time ever Kilrush Drama Group will have two plays taking part on the Festival Circuit, with Mick Byrne directing Little Gem, a comedy by Elaine Murphy and starring Mary Earle, Margaret Nolan and Caitlin Clauson. This will be staged in St Brigid’s Hall, Carnew on Sunday, February 27 (for one night only), and will then be travelling the country on the Festival Circuit, partaking in the Confined section of the all-Ireland Drama.

School enrolment

Scoil Aodán Naofa Carnew is now accepting enrolments for the junior infant class 2022/23. See details on school website carnewns.ie or ring the school office at 053 9426315.

Free Access Course

A free Access Course for Healthcare Level 5 is starting soon in KWET’s Further Education and Training Centre in Carnew. This is a preparatory course which will take the fear out of doing assignments, improve your computer skills and allow you to progress with confidence to a full QQI Level 5 Major Award. To enrol or for more information call Mary at 087 9176508, Geraldine at 087 3761381 or Eleanor at 0402 23453. Limited places, certain criteria may apply.

CLONEGAL-KILDAVIN

Crazy Bingo Night

Clonegal Crazy Bingo Night will be held in Osbornes Put, Clonegal on Friday, March 18 at 9pm sharp. Lots of fun prizes and half time games to be had. In aid of the Ben Mulhall Memorial Park Purchas and Development. The Park is a facility open for use to all people and organisations in our community.

Drama Group

Bunclody/Kilmyshall Drama Group proudly present “The Good Father”, in The Spellman Parish Hall, Kildavin on Sunday, February 27, and also on Tuesday, March 1 and Wednesday, March 2 at 8 pm each evening.

Parish notes

Parish Newsletter–Local organisations and groups are welcome to place items of interest for the community in our newsletter. All items for the newsletter should be emailed to pmjhughes@yahoo.ie or myshallparishnewsletter@hotmail.com on or before Wednesday afternoon.

Celebration of Baptism–Baptisms are celebrated only after Masses on Sundays in our Parish. All baptism bookings must be made with Fr. Pat Hughes on 059 915 7635. Your co-operation will be greatly appreciated.

Envelope Boxes–The envelope boxes will hopefully be distributed in the coming weeks. This contribution goes towards the upkeep of our parish, without this income the parish would fail to function.

Thanks to all who contributed during the past year.

Booking anniversary Masses–Booking an anniversary Mass can be done by emailing into the parish office or handed into the parish office on Wednesday mornings from 10 to 11.15 a.m.

They can also be posted through the letterbox at the parish office or the Parochial House. When booking an anniversary please state clearly the name (s) of the deceased, the town’s land where they lived, the church, date and time of when the Mass is to be offered.

Please note that Month’s Minds and first anniversaries can be celebrate at any weekend Mass. All other anniversaries must be booked in the first Saturday and Sunday of the month for Clonegal and Kildavin. The email addresses are as follows: pmjhughes@yahoo.ie or myshallparishnewsletter@hotmail.com.

Website

Don’t forget that you can advertise any upcoming events on the website clonegalkildavin.ie. Or you can tell us of stories or achievements in our local area. Maybe you are planning a meeting or want to start a group or a class. Whatever is local is of interest to us. We are delighted to share your achievements and plans with all.

Send your information to info@clonegalkildavin.ie.

Notes contact

Anyone, who wishes to have, upcoming events, wedding occasions, birthday wishes or local news, to be issued on the local Clonegal/Kildavin Community Section of the Guardian can email clonegalkildavinnotes@gmail.com.

FERNS

Tourism Ambassador Training

Interested in finding out more about the stories of your local place and telling these stories to visitors? Then why not sign up for the free Tourism Ambassador and Welcomer training workshops that will be taking place in The Riverside Hotel, Enniscorthy and The Courtyard Bar & Restaurant, Ferns in March and April 2022.

Abarta Heritage (on behalf of the Ancient Connections Project) will be delivering fun, interactive and informative workshops which will focus on storytelling, local history and heritage, as well as customer service skills.

No experience is required, and all are welcome to attend, especially those interested in volunteering or those working in the local hospitality sector.

For more information and to register, please see www.ancientconnections.net/ourevents. Email roisin@abartaheritage.ie for further information.

KILTEALY-BALLINDAGGIN

Duffry Rovers

Duffry GAA and camogie club invite you and your children to join us in the St Patrick’s Day parade in Bunclody this year. We hope to march in the parade with all the other groups on the day and proudly display the Irish and Duffry Rovers flag of Green White and Gold.

Even if you’re not a member of the club you are welcome to come along and join us.

Jerseys will be available for all children on the day.

Anyone wishing to join us on the day, contact Oliver Neville Dufry Rovers Bord na nÓg at your earliest convenience as this will give us a better understanding of numbers.

Please contact us with the child’s name, your phone number and the child’s school. Contact Oliver Neville (Duffry Rovers Bord na nÓg) at 087 1377649 or email nevillectrix@gmail.com or on WhatsApp.

Congratulations to Katie Bowe, Kiltealy, who has been selected for the Wexford minor camogie panel.

Climb with Charlie walk

Walkers in the area are being encouraged to join the Wexford Walking Trail group on April 2 and go that extra mile for ‘Climb With Charlie’ walk along the scenic route – 16.4km return – from Kiltealy village to the summit of Knockroe Hill, in the Blackstairs Mountains.

The challenge begins at Kiltealy Community Centre at 10 a.m.

A good level of fitness is required for this challenging walk and is not suitable for beginners or families with children. Online registration is essential, go to Wexford Walking for full details.

All money raised will go to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

Little Princess Trust

Laura Crotty, Kiltealy is donating her beautiful long hair to the ‘Little Princess Trust’ an English-based charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their hair as a result of illness, and also raising money for LauraLynn foundation.

To donate, see Facebook or go to idonate.ie/LauraCrotty.

Tractor run

Over 120 vehicles took part in the tractor run fundraiser organised by Duffry Rovers GAA and camogie club recently. Over €4,300 was raised.

Many thanks to all who took part and all who helped on the day.

Ballindaggin school enrolment

Application forms for enrolment in St Colman’s National School, Ballindaggin for September 2022 are now available on the school website at ballindagginns.ie or from the school office at 053 9388728.

Please complete forms and return on or before Monday, March 7, in order to facilitate planning for next school year.

Pool Tournament

Kiltealy Celtic annual pool tournament will be held in Bowe’s Pub, Kiltealy on Friday, February 25, Entry fee €10.

To enter, contact John Nugent at 085 2794433. All support is welcome.

Sponsored Walk

A sponsored walk in aid of Motor Neurone Disease will take place on Saturday, April 2, at 11 a. m. on the Ballycrystal walk. For further information contact Matt Mernagh at 087 0564541. The walk will begin at Pat Armstrong’s, Ballycrystal.

Split-The-Pot

Winner of Kiltealy NS Split-the-Pot last week was Betty Kearns, who won €150. Play Split-the-pot every week.

Envelopes are available in local shops, pubs and from the school.

Thank you for your support.