Around the Districts: Ballymurn to Kiltealy-Ballindaggin

Ballindaggin National School pupils Natalie, Mia and Zack with principal Conor McDonald enjoying 'Wear Something Blue Day' in aid of people with Type 1 Diabetes.

BALLYMURN

GAA Club notes

Our intermediate footballers will play away to Co. Laois club Park/Ratheniska in the Leinster Club Intermediate Championship on Saturday, December 4, at 1 p.m., venue TBC Coincidentally we played against them in the Leinster Junior Club hurling championship in 2014.

This week’s lotto numbers were 12, 15, 16 and 23. No winner. One Match three Anthony Tyrell. Next week’s jackpot €10,000.

Our club AGM will take place on Friday, December 10, in Ballymurn Hall at 8.30 p.m.

Our club bingo starts back on Monday, December 6, at 8.30 p.m. More details to follow.

BOOLAVOGUE

Christmas Tree Memory Night

Boolavogue Foróige Club are hosting a ‘Christmas Tree Memory Night’ in Boolavogue Hall on Friday the 10th. of December from 7.00pm until 9.00pm. The ‘Memory Night’ is to help remember the deceased members of our parish and the surrounding areas. Foróige will provide bows to put on the tree to commemorate your departed loved ones and prayers will be said at 7.30pm for the repose of their souls. Light refreshments will be served afterwards and everyone is invited. Please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines regarding mask wearing, sanitising of hands and maintaining social distancing.

Soccer News

On Saturday the 20th. the U-13 team travelled to Enniscorthy for a game against Shamrock Rovers and found themselves under severe pressure from the start. Inside the first 10 minutes, Oisín Goff pulled off some excellent saves, dealing with a stunning corner with great skill to deny Shamrocks a certain score. His excellence gave heart to the rest of the team and it was not long until both Daniel Dempsey and Shane Codd came close to scoring. Then Ryan Walsh played a long ball from a free kick and Daniel ran on to it and slipped a pass under the Enniscorthy keeper. Shane Codd added a second and Mícheál Somers was unlucky to see a splendid shot bounce off the cross bar. Early in the second half, Daniel got his second score, connecting on a great pass from Liam Brennan. The team’s fourth goal came when another long range pass from Ryan Walsh bounced into the net after striking a defender. A third goal from Daniel followed and our sixth came from Oisín Goff seconds before the end of the game.

The same day the U-15s were away to Oylgate in the afternoon and trailed by 0-1 at the break. Rónán Sweeney brought it back to 1-1 early in the second half and Leon Doran gave our lads the lead not long afterwards. Ryan Codd made it 3-1 half way through the second half but Oylgate regained their composure and scored two fine goals near the end to claim a share of the points.

Two weeks without games meant that the Men’s team were not fully match ready for their game were away to Ajax in Enniscorthy on Sunday the 21st. After a tough contest they lost by 3-6 with Matty Dunne getting one goal and Stephen Foster Lacey 2.

BREE-GALBALLY

Craft Fairs cancelled

The Galbally Sports and Leisure Club’s annual Christmas Craft Fairs, due to be held this Saturday,December 4th and Sunday December 5th, have been cancelled, due to prevailing Covid situation.

Bree Swap Library

A swap library is now open in the entrance hallway of Bree Hall. Users are encouraged to take a book, or leave their own surplus books there for others to enjoy.

Bree Community Centre

Bree Community Centre is open once again for use by organisations. To keep all patrons safe, especially young children while they are entering and exiting the community centre, all traffic heading to the Playground or to the GAA grounds are asked to please use the lower entrance beside the graveyard when entering and exiting.

Galbally Split the Pot

The winner of the Galbally Split the Pot for Saturday 20th November was Mary Kearns of Galbally who won €100.

Volleyball

Galbally Volleyball is inviting new members to their Monday night Club. For a relaxed fun night please come along and join in, no experience is needed. Enquiries to Dawn at 087 8306206. Covid Passports must be presented on the night.

Bake for Galbally

Galbally Sports and Leisure Club are looking for some help from all our lovely community bakers to provide cakes or scones to sell at our Christmas Craft Fair on this weekend. All enquiries to Dawn at 087 8306206 or any committee member.

CAIM

Caim Church

Mass on Wednesday mornings at 9.30 a.m. and on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held in Caim Church every Monday from 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and all are welcome to participate.

Vintage Club

Membership is now due for the coming year. Contact Paddy or Ray for details.

Caim Men’s Shed

Caim Men’s Shed is open every Thursday night 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For further details contact Paddy at 087 6341532 or 053 9255647.

Well done Aileen

Well done to Aileen Lambert on the publication of her new book of Poems and Rhymes.

CLONEGAL-KILDAVIN

Veteran Players – Golden Memories II

Clonegal Kildavin Veteran Players second collection of photographs of the people and places in the Clonegal Kildavin area Golden Memories II will go on sale through all the usual outlets or from members of the committee in the first week in December. Stocks will be limited so please buy early or pre-order. This year’s increased production costs will mean the book which contains over 150 pages of photographs will cost €12. You may pre-order your copy from 087 9110555 or 087 8380018 or any member of the Veteran Players Committee: Tom Doyle, Enda Smyth, Jim Treacy, Carmel Gibson, James Whelan, Luke Hayden PJ Kavanagh and Margaret Doyle.

Lotto results

There was no winner or online winner of the Kildavin-Clonegal GAA and Ben Mulhall Park lotto draw. Numbers drawn were 11, 14, 16, 18. Winners that matched three were Brian Plunkett and Jim Tracey, receiving €75 each.

Next draw will take place on Sunday, December 5, at 9.30 p.m. in the Spellman Park, Kildavin with a jackpot of €10,000. Tickets €2 each. Tickets are also available to purchase through Club Force. You can download this app and get instant results notification. This will make purchasing a line for the draw as easy as three clicks of a mouse. Tickets cost €2 per line or three lines for €5. Tickets must be purchased before 6 p.m. cut off time.

FCJ Transition Year Calendar 2022.

Next year’s calendar of 2022 has been put together by TY students in FCJ Bunclody; Holly Rothwell and Sara Williamson. The calendar has a wildlife theme and contains photographs from Mary Sutton’s collection. Proceeds from the calendar are going to the Wexford Hospice and Homecare service and are available in several outlets in Bunclody.

Community Employment

Mount Leinster Region Community Employment have job opportunities available for office and Clerical and General operative’s workers in the Ballon and Rathoe area.

These positions are developmental opportunities, no experience necessary. Accredited training will be provided to support your choice of career. For further details and to see if you’re eligible, call 086 8484552.

CLONROCHE-POULPEASTY

Cloughbawn Camogie Club

Minor girls beat Glynn Barntown last week 2-5 to 0-10. Intermediate ladies beat Craanford on Sunday week last 1-12 to 0-8 and won the previously postponed match v Duffry Rovers last Wednesday also. They are now through to the knockout stages of the Championship. Good luck to them and well done to all involved.

Cloughbawn GAA

Fixture: U20 Football Championship Round 1 v Taghmon Camross Sat 27th November. Results next week.

Club lotto: Play online or tickets in local shops. Next draw Fri 10th December Jackpot €10,000.

Drive In Bingo

Clonroche AFC Bingo continues each Friday evening,gates open at 6.00 with bingo starts at 7pm - current jackpot €350 on 45 numbers hope to see you all there and thanks so much for your continued support.

Rathnure Drive in Bingo is back this Tuesday night at 7.00pm! Gates Open at 6.00pm. Up to €2,500 in Prizes. Come along for a great night out. Snowball now at €300 in 42 calls. Eircode Y21 F5F9

FERNS

The Island Hunt

The Island Hunt AGM will take place on Tuesday, December 7, at 8 p.m. in Ferns Community Centre, Y21 VW29.

KILTEALY-BALLINDAGGIN

Christmas lights

Due to the rising levels of covid Kiltealy Tidy Towns have decided to cancel an event in the village around turning on the Christmas lights on December 4th. The school children will still decorate the Christmas tree as previously planned.

The collection for Women’s Refuge and Wexford People Helping People will go ahead as follows: people can leave donations at John Murphy’s, Mohurry Mills or leave donations in the Parish Office on December 3rd and there will also be a basket in Kiltealy Church on December 3rd.

The following can be donated store cupboard ingredients, dried goods, canned food, toiletries, crisps and sweets. Support for these worthy causes would be greatly appreciated.

Duffry Rovers

Duffry Rovers GAA club A.G.M. will take place on Friday December 10th at 7 p.m. in Kiltealy Community Centre. All players and members are asked to attend. The under age A.G.M. will be held this Friday December 3rd at 7 p.m. also in Kiltealy Community Hall.

Memorials of the Dead

The book Kiltealy Memorials of the Dead which was published last year is available in local shops Bowes, Kiltealy and Mohurry Mills costing €10. A lot of research went into the book to ensure all who are buried in both burial grounds in Kiltealy are included in the publication. A great present for far away family and friends.

Split the pot

Lottie Bates 3rd class was the winner of Kiltealy N.S. split the pot last week. Kiltealy N.S. would like to thank everyone for the wonderful response to the recent clothes collection. Your continued support is very much appreciated.

Food And Toy Appeal

Ballindaggin annual food and toy appeal will run from Wednesday Dec. 1st to Tuesday Dec. 7th. As Ballindaggin Hall is still undergoing repairs we have moved our collection to Ballindaggin Church which will be open daily from 10 am to 4 pm. You can also drop items before Mass at 6 pm Sat. or 11.30 Sunday.

Please choose from the following list: all dried or tinned foods, household cleaning items, toilet paper, firelighters, nappies of all sizes, toiletries for men, women & children, small gift items and toys, underwear, socks, pyjamas, hats, gloves. We would like to thank the people of Ballindaggin for their support for people less fortunate.

Kiltealy Celtic

Kiltealy Celtic got off to a slow start at the recent game away to Bridge Rovers but the introduction of young Tadhg Dunne early in the game made a huge impact. On the half hour mark Shane Mernagh got through to make it one nil to Celtic. Within ten minutes Kiltealy found the net again when Tadhg Dunne drove forward with the ball and passed it on to Dan Mario who let it through to Podge who finished it into the bottom corner, making it two nil at the break.

Twenty minutes into the second half Bridge Rovers were shown a straight red card after Fergal Kenny was gripped by the jersey and thrown to the ground. Five minutes later Podge Ryan put a great ball over the top to Shane Mernagh who finished to make it 3-0. Shane Mernagh converted a header from a corner taken by Colin Beasley. With ten minutes to go Stephen Watchorn put a long ball through to Tadhg Dunne who tapped the ball in. James McGrath scored the 6th goal making it Kiltealy 6, Bridge Rovers 0.

A very impressive performance from the whole team. Man of the match was Shane Mernagh. The next game is away to Camolin.

Calendar

The ‘Scenes from Kiltealy’ calendars are on sale in Bowe’s shop and Mohurry Mills costing €10. A huge thanks to Shane O’Neill for all his hard work in putting this calendar together. All the proceeds from the calendar go towards the Christmas lights, the outdoor crib and other projects in the village.