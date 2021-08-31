Around the Districts: Ballymurn to Kiltealy-Ballindaggin

Andy Roche from Blackwater, John Kennedy from Oulart, Mick Reilly from Gorey and John Sunderland from Arklow who took part in the Cumas golf classic at New Ross Golf Cllub.

BALLYMURN

GAA Club news

The Crossabeg-Ballymurn GAA Club golf classic takes place on Friday, September 3, in St Helen’s, Rosslare. Team of four €140. To book a tee time contact Brian O’Connor at 087 2453293. To sponsor a tee box contact any committee member.

Lotto Results – This week’s lotto numbers were 2, 4, 12 and 18. No winner, No Match 3: Lucky Dips; Anthony O’Gorman, Niall McDonald. Next week’s jackpot €10,000.Ballymurn Church

The church in Ballymurn will be open all day every day for personal and private prayer.

Deepest Sympathy

Sincere sympathy to John and Breda Redmond and family, Ballylucas on the death of their son-in-law John F Kennedy, Ballon, Co. Carlow and their brother-in-law Tommy Whelan Blackwater. May they rest in peace.

BREE-GALBALLY

Sympathy

Sincere sympathy is extended to the sisters, brothers, relations and friends of Michael Dawson, Bree, who died recently. His remains were interred in Bree following Mass on Monday of last week.

Ballyhogue GAA lotto

The numbers drawn in the GAA lotto on Wednesday, August 18, were numbers 1, 4, 10 and 16. There was no jackpot winner. Match-three winners were Marie Monaghan, John Kavanagh, Michael Byre and Una Doyle. The next draw is on September 1 with jackpot now up to €5,600.

Galbally Community Playschool

Galbally Community Playschool reopened on Thursday, August 26, We have some remaining places in the playschool for the coming academic year. Enquiries can be made to galballyplayschool@hotmail.com or at 086 3919416.

Bree Vintage Club Tractor Run

The annual Bree Vintage Club Tractor Run will take place on Sunday, September 19, leaving Byrnes Yard, Bree at 1 p.m.

Scoil Mhuire Ballyhogue

Scoil Mhuire Ballyhogue was delighted to welcome back their pupils for the coming year on last Thursday, August 26. Thank you to the parents and community for your continued support over the past year.

Sympathy

Sincere sympathy is extended to Peter Daly, Galbally on the recent death of his mother Breda Daly, née Lambert, late of Blessington.

Bree AC News

The 2021 Track and Field Championships ended on a very high note for Bree AC with a Gold and a Silver National Medal. Sarah O’Brien won silver in the girls under-12 High Jump and Jayden Kenny won Gold in the under-13 60m Hurdles.

Sarah jumped 130cm, in her first year of competition, to claim the silver medal behind Cara Ryan of Clonmel AC Jayden won his heat in great style and won the final by five hundredths of a second from Oisin Gillespie from Rosses AC, Donegal. Congratulations to both athletes and to their coaches on their performances.

CAIM

Caim Church

Mass on Wednesday mornings at 9.30 a.m. and on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Weekend Mass times in Ballindaggin Parish are as follows. Saturday – 6 p.m. Ballindaggin, 7 p.m. Kiltealy. Sunday – 10 a.m. Caim, 11.30 a.m. Ballindaggin. All Masses held in Ballindaggin are available on the webcam.

Caim United AFC

Season 2021/2022 will be Caim Utd’s biggest yet. We have teams registered with the Wexford School Boys League, in under-nines; under-10s; under-11s; under-12s; under-13s and under-15s and welcome the resurgence of the senior team after a couple of years.

If you are interested in joining any of our teams this season or finding out more, PM us. New players always welcome.

Pilates Classes

Pilates Classes are commencing in Caim Community Centre on Mondays from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Contact 087 2226653 for more info.

CLONEGAL-KILDAVIN

Relaunch of lotto

Kildavin-Clonegal GAA and Ben Mulhall Memorial Park lotto draw will resume on Sunday, September 12, in the Spellman Hall, Kildavin via live stream, jackpot €10,000.

For the safety of our members and staff, lotto envelopes will be available with three lines, €2 per line or three for €5. Tickets are available from the following Conway’s pub, Dunne’s pub, Osbourne’s pub, Plunkett’s shop or any committee or sports member.

Tickets must be returned before 8 p.m. on night of draw. Tickets purchased online during lockdown, will be honoured. We like to thank our members for their support during the years and look forward to welcoming you back.

Back to school

Clonegal and Kildavin National Schools will re-open their doors on Tuesday, August 31, to all pupils.

Both schools will have newcomers taking their first steps and we would like to welcome both pupil and their parents.

Golden Memories Volume 2 – final reminder

Today is the last day for receipt of photographs. The Clonegal Kildavin Veteran Players group are busily preparing Volume two which will be published before Christmas 2021.

If you have photographs you wish to be considered for inclusion, please contact Tom at 087 9110555, Margret at 087 8380018 or email maggie1980@live.ie or contact any member of the committee. Thanks to all of those who have contributed to date.

Website

Would you like to advertise any stores or achievements in our local area? Maybe you would like a notice on the ‘news’ page on the website clonegalkildavin.ie? Whatever it is, we are delighted to share your achievements and plans with all.

Send your information to info@clonegalkildavin.ie.

Notes

Anyone, who wishes to have, upcoming events, wedding occasions, birthday wishes or local news, to be issued on the Clonegal-Kildavin notes in the Guardian can email clonegalkildavinnotes@gmail.com or phone Nicola Gray at 053 9376389.

CLONROCHE-POULPEASTY

Good luck

We wish all the best to all the young people of the parish who will be receiving their long awaited Leaving cert results this week – good luck in your future careers or further studies.

Cloughbawn GAA

Club lotto results of draw on Friday the 20th: Numbers drawn were 3, 6, 25 and 31. No jackpot winner. One Match Three Gillian McMahon. The next draw is on Friday, September 3. Play online or get tickets in local shops.. Jackpot €10,000.

Club and county draw tickets on sale by club members at present. Can be purchased Online using ‘Easypayments’ link on Cloughbawn Club Website or FB page. 40 great prizes including a car each month. First draw Wednesday, September 8. The second and third draws take place on Wednesday, September 29. Your support is appreciated. All tickets stubs to be returned to the club this week.

Results: Senior Hurling: Cloughbawn 0-25 St Anne’s 2-16. Jun AHC Cloughbawn 0-15 Rath/Cushinstown 4-12.

Fixture: Preliminary Quarter Final SHC v Faythe Harriers on Sunday, August 29: Results see Sports section.

Camogie News

Under-eights won their match vs Davidstown-Courtnacuddy on Wednesday. under-10s won their match vs Rathgarogue-Cushinstown on Tuesday. under-12s won their match Thursday night vs Glynn-Barntown and under-16s won at home vs Bunclody on Wednesday night in the championship. Very well done to all on a great week for Cloughbawn.

Camogie Fixtures: under-14s have a match on Friday, September 3, vs Marshalstown. No matches for under-18s or intermediates for the moment.

Coiste na nÓg

Under-15 hurlers had a two point win v St James last Thursday. Daniel Kehoe was superb in goal, pulling off save after save – the rest of the lads never gave up and fought for every ball – winning by a two point margin.

KILTEALY-BALLINDAGGIN

Baile Dubh Tíre

Congratulations to Baile Dubh Tíre under-12 girls’ football team who won their county final last week. The club and their families are very proud of the girls and their mentors on their great achievement. Well done to all concerned.

Fundraising walk

A group of walkers from Kiltealy raised €1,000 recently for Kiltealy Tidy Towns. The group climbed the Blackstairs to Cahier’s Den, a walk which is very rugged in places and which took over four hours to complete.

A cheque for €1,000 was presented to Jim Kirwan, Deirdre Banville, James Fenlon and Nicky Breen (Kiltealy Tidy Towns committee members) by William Jordan and Barry O’Neill on behalf of the group. The mountain guide on the walk was Paddy Foley. Many thanks to all who took part in the walk on a very bad morning and thanks also to all who made donations.

A big thank you also to everyone in the community who help to keep Kiltealy village and approach roads looking so beautiful. A special thank you to CE Scheme workers Noel, Mark and Paddy, who do so much work in keeping the village neat and tidy. Kiltealy village is a credit to all who live and work there.

Weddings

Congratulations to Virginia O’Leary, Griffith Avenue, Kiltealy and Mark Kehoe, Mohurry, who were married in Kiltealy Church recently. The couple had a reception in Riverside Park Hotel for family and close friends.

Congratulations also to Pauline Cullen, Askinvillar and John O’Dowd, who were also married recently and celebrated afterwards with family and friends at a lovely outdoor reception in the shadow of the Blackstairs close to Pauline’s home.

We wish both couples every happiness for the future.

Kiltealy Wood Hub

A giant butterfly has appeared on the horizon at Kiltealy Community Park. The magnificent piece of craftsmanship is by woodturner Tommy Sinnott and erected in the community park by Kiltealy Woodhub, who have a number of other crafty pieces coming our way including a fairy door. Thanks to Ann and Bill Jordan, who helped to source the funding for the piece to promote Irish language in the village and to Fionn Jordan for translations which will be displayed alongside these beautiful creations.

Kiltealy School

Kiltealy NS split-the-pot winner for Monday, August 23, was Dora Byrne, Cloroguebeg, who won €143. The next draw will be in the school on Monday, September 6, The school reopens following summer holidays tomorrow, Wednesday, September 1, We wish all pupils and staff a safe and happy school year.

Leaving Cert

Best wishes to all leaving cert students who await their results this Friday. It’s been a very difficult and stressful year for all sitting exams and the results are coming three weeks later than usual. In a press statement, Minister for Education Norma Foley said ‘The usual helplines and support will be in place for students on results day and beyond’.

Date For Your Diary

Duffry Rovers annual Horse Canter will take place on Sunday, September 26, and will begin at the club grounds Coolree. A great day guaranteed for all participants. More details later.

Rathnure Bingo

Rathnure drive-in bingo at Rathnure Soccer Pitch takes place this evening, Tuesday, August 31, at 7.30 p.m. (gates open 6.30 p.m.) Twelve games in total, up to €2,700 in prizes, snowball €650, health and safety regulations in place. Eircode Y21F5F9.