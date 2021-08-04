BALLYMURN

GAA club news

This week’s lotto numbers were 6, 8, 17 and 30. There was no jackpot winner, one Match 3: Fionntan Dempsey.

Next week’s jackpot €10,000.

Best of luck to our Senior Hurlers in their first match in the championship next weekend.

Congratulations to the ladies who won the division two league final last week.

BOOLAVOGUE

GAA club news

On Wednesday the 28th. of July, there was heartbreak for Fionn Walsh and the Wexford Minors who lost out to Kilkenny in the Minor Hurling Final by two points, 2-10 to 1-15 in a game that could have gone either way. Up to the dying seconds it looked as if Wexford might win but unfortunately it was the Cats who prevailed, holding on to their slim lead by saving a penalty near the end.

Monageer/Boolavogue GAA club would like to send their sincere condolonces to the family of the late Willie Carley R.I.P., who managed the club’s senior team in 1990. He will always be remembered as a gentleman whose infectious good humour, wisedom, storytelling and deep faith quitely inspired those around him. The club extends deepest sympathy to his wife Catherine, daugher Angela, sons Shane, Willie, P.J. Mark, Paul, Pascal, son-in-law, daugheres-in-law, grand children, all his relatives and many friends. Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

On Friday the 23rd the U-13 footballers had a great win over a tough Oylegate side. Panel: Eoin Breslin, Liam Stafford, Bruno Kalis, John Breen, Aaron Swaine, Ciarán Jordan (0-1), Rickardt Lodewyks, Michael Somers (1-1), Cillian Higgins, James Flynn Doyle, Ryan Walsh (1-1), Donnacha O Hanlon (1-2), Scott Flynn, Ronan Sweeney(1-0), Daragh Jordan(0-1), Liam Brennan(0-2), Matt Butler(0-2), Cillian Daly.

On Thursday the 29th the Intermediate Hurlers lost to a skilled, experienced and fit Faythe Harriers side by 1-10 to 3-13 in their final league game of the season. The game had been fixed for Saturday but was brought forward to Thursday night.

GAA Mini Academy

The ‘Mini-Academy’ hosted by Monageer/Boolavogue GAA for all children born in 2016 or 2017 in Monageer on four Saturdays, will be starting this Saturday the 7th. of August. From 10.00am until 10.45am, the pitch will be buzzing with games and activities designed to get the boys and girls moving and developing their all round sporting abilities and won’t be just focusing on Gaelic games. If you want more information, please contact Rose-Marie on 087-2453034 or Daire 087-2497804. Do come along. It’s going to be some term!

Boolavogue Development Committee

The tremendous work being done quietly by the Boolavogue Development Committee has been helped by the recent dry weather and the pathways behind the ‘Old School’ have been laid out over the recent weeks. They are in the shape of a harp and soon will be planted and landscaped.

The group would like to thank Ciarán O’Neill for his great work on this project. Many people who will remember the old playground with its wall dividing the boys’ play area from the girls’, would have difficulty in recognising the site.

St. Cormac’s AFC Club shop

You can order St. Cormac’s club gear at anytime by clicking on https://www.oneills.com/shop-by-team/soccer/soccer-clubs/st-cormacs-afc.html or by visiting the O’Neill’s website and clicking on the clubs’ and education section. If you then search the soccer area for St. Cormac’s AFC you can immediately order togs, socks, tops, windcheaters, rain gear to you heart’s content.

Soccer Registration

St. Cormac’s will be holding a registration this Friday evening the 6th August at the clubhouse from 7.00 until 8.00 pm. All players and mentors are invited to register, especially the senior players. There is a 25% discount for any family registering three or more members. Any player registering for the first time is required to bring along a birth-certificate.

Due to Covid, the bills have been coming in without any club income and the club is asking that players register as soon as possible in order to get some money flowing through the books.

The registration fees for the coming seasons are as follows: Adults, €120.00; Youths, €80.00; U-15/16, €65.00; U-12/13/14, €55.00; U-9/10/11, €40.00;Non playing members,€ 20.00.

If you have any questions, please private message or WhatsApp Mark Ellix or Phil Christophi.

St. Cormac’s AGM

St. Cormac’s AFC hosted their AGM on Monday the 26th of July after what had been the quietest season in the Club’s long history.

Philip Christophi was returned as Chairperson with John Farrington once again being returned as Secretary. He will also act as Treasurer for the coming season. The committee members are; Patrick Ivory, Martin Sweeney, Michael Ivory, Mark Ellix, James Breen, Paul Doyle, and Jonathan Dunne.

BREE-GALBALLY

Bree Vintage Club

Bree Vintage Club AGM takes place in Byrne’s Yard on August 6 at 8.30 p.m. Their annual Tractor Run is due to take place on Sunday, September 19.

Galbally Split the Spot Winners.

The Galbally split-the-pot winner on Saturday, July 24, was Joanne Rochford of Galbally, who won €80.

Ballyhogue GAA lotto

The numbers drawn in the GAA lotto on July 21 were numbers 2, 20, 27, 28. There was no jackpot winner. Match-three winners were Aidriel and Enda Byrne, Tony Hennebry and Shauna Walsh. Next draw August 4 with jackpot now up to €5,200.

Bree AC News

Two Bree AC athletes were in action in the Leinster Championships in Carlow recently. Katie Doyle won gold in the under-15 250m Hurdles and Abbie Doyle won bronze in the under-16 250m Hurdles. Best wishes to all who qualified for the national finals over the coming weeks.

Community Games News

County Community Games activities kicked off for the 2021 season in Ballyhogue GAA field on Wednesday evening last with athletic trials for the under 8 to 12 age groups. The Wexford Athletics Finals take place on August 18 and 20 and there are a limited number of places for some events in the under 12 to 16 age groups. Contact bree_davidstown@communitygames.eu or Area Sec at 087 4151350 before Saturday, August 7, for further details.

CAIM

Caim Church

Mass on Wednesday Mornings at 9.30 a.m. and on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Adoration

There will be no Eucharist Adoration in Caim Church till September.

Mass times in Ballindaggin Parish are as follows. Saturday – 6 p.m. Ballindaggin, 7 p.m. Kiltealy. Sunday – 10 a.m. Caim, 11.30 a.m. Ballindaggin. All Masses held in Ballindaggin are available on the webcam.

Caim United FC

The Caim United men’s training will be held at 6.30 p.m. Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays on our grounds located behind the Caim National primary school. Anyone from the ages of 16+ are all welcomed to attend, the boys on the team so far have been practising team ethic, commitment and willingness to improve and learn. We are looking forward to expanding the team, forming a team with a basis of hard work and determination and team spirit in our upcoming season.

If you would like to attend, please do not hesitate in contacting Edward Power at 087 3889286 or Leigh Dreelan at 087 3125621. Looking forward to hearing from you all.

Wedding bells

Congratulations to Jason Rackard and Sandra Carr, who were married recently.

CLONEGAL-KILDAVIN

Clonegal to Donegal Cycle

A huge congratulations to Cillian Murphy and Adam Tobin who completed a 300km cycling trip from Clonegal to Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal in aid of Cancer Research. The teen boys trekked through county to county, battling hills, in the blistering heat in just five days.

Cillian and Adam, along with their families would like to thank everyone for their support and help throughout their journey. A special word of thanks to their sponsors J & J for signs, Premier Jerseys and Marie Doyle for refreshments.

The boys’ gofundme page has already raised over €9,000 and can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/clonegal-2-donegal-for-cancer.

Golden Memories - Volume 2

If you have photos which will jog the memories of readers and remind them of events now passed, they would love to hear from you. Email Photos to maggie1980@live.ie or contact Tom 0879110555 or Margaret 087 8380018.

Ballon Business and Training Service

Bookings are now taking place for two QQI courses starting in September. Book-keeping commencing Monday 6th September 7.00pm - 10.00pm for 10 weeks. Payroll commencing Thursday 9th September 7.00pm - 10.00pm for 10 weeks.

It is not certain as yet whether the courses will be held in house or online. The cost of the courses is €300 with a €100 deposit required to book and secure a place. For more information, please contact Shona on 059-915-9447 or Email: ballonbts@gmail.com

Notes

Any local news, to be issued on the Clonegal-Kildavin notes in the Guardian email to clonegalkildavinnotes@gmail.com or phone Nicola Gray at 053 9376389.

CLONROCHE-POULPEASTY

Cloughbawn GAA

Club lotto – Results for Friday, July 23: Numbers drawn were 4, 6, 18 and 23. Two Match Three’s Seán Murphy, Rathfardon, Ryan, Shane and Tara McDaid, New York. Jackpot still alive at €10,000. next draw Friday, August 6. Play online or get tickets in local shops. Club and County Draw tickets on sale now. First of three draws on August 25. Car for first prize and 39 other wonderful prizes each month. Can be purchased online from Cloughbawn Easypayments link on social media and website.

Championship fixtures – Senior Hurling: Cloughbawn v Shelmaliers on Saturday, August 7, 3 p.m. in Wexford Park and v Crossabeg-Ballymurn on Sunday, August 15, at 2 p.m. in Wexford Park. Jun A Hurling: Cloughbawn v Naomh Eanna Sunday, August 8, at 6.30 p.m. in Gorey.

Split-the-pot

winner on Friday, July 23, was Lily Mahon, The Villas. The pot was €403. Thank you for your support. Envelopes in local shops and post office. Draw every second Friday.

Tidy Towns

Clonroche community is enhanced by many beautiful floral displays around the village and by the constant absence of litter and the well presented premises again this year.

Thanks to all involved for their continued efforts, the CE Scheme workers and the volunteers from the parish.