Light at the end of the tunnel for Wexford couple left without proper water supply for years

Uisce Éireann said it has identified a solution for the problem

A problem with a water supply issue to a pensioner couple’s home near Enniscorthy in County Wexford, that has been ongoing for four years, is to be addressed by Uisce Éireann.

Timmy and Sheila McCormack, from Iskabeg, the Ballagh, have been without an adequate supply of water to their home for four years, to the point that they have to visit a relative’s house to have a shower.

Timmy said that the only time the water is sufficient to run the washing machine is at 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. in the morning.

He said he had made over 209 calls to Uisce Éireann over the matter and such is his frustration over the matter that he plans to protest at the next meeting of Wexford County Council.

However, a spokesperson for Uisce Éireann has said that the matter is now being investigated fully and commented that the McCormack’s issues with water supply is due to the elevation of their property and the distance from the main water network.

“The pressure at the property is low, and when network flows are very high, water supply can be lost for over 24 hours,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

“Uisce Éireann in conjunction with Wexford County Council have confirmed a solution and are finalising details regarding design and costs,” he added.

The spokesperson said the proposed upgrades will also improve water pressure in the area and provision for Blackwater village.

“In the interim, Mr McCormick is being provided with bottled water during periods when the supply is down,” he said.

“We would like to reassure Mr McCormick that Uisce Éireann and Wexford County Council are treating the proposed works as a high priority,” he added.

The spokesperson also said Uisce Éireann will make contact with Mr McCormick over the coming days.

Cllr John O’Rourke had highlighted the plight of Mr and Mrs McCormack and said the issue needed to be addressed.

“In this day and age nobody should be without a proper supply of fresh, clean water to their home and definitely not pensioners,” he said.