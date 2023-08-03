Lifelong Enniscorthy friends’ black tie ball in aid of Pieta captured in pictures
Simon Bourke
Enniscorthy Guardian
Compelled to give something back to an organisation which had previously been supportive to her, Megan O’Rourke, along with lifelong friend Megan Leacy, has raised over €1,500 for Pieta House after a fundraising event in the Riverside Park Hotel.
This black tie ball featured a drinks reception, dinner, and music courtesy of Deuces Wild, before a raffle for prizes donated by local businesses.
“It was a brilliant night in the end, and we are considering doing it again next year,” said Megan.
“We haven’t got the total sum raised yet just yet, but it’s around €1,500. It was important to us to raise money for an organisation which a lot of people can relate to like Pieta House but also, from my own point of view, I wanted to give something back to it after receiving help of my own, in particular John Dempsey for all he’s done.”
Megan also wished to pay tribute to the businesses who sponsored prizes for the raffle on the night: Grants Pharmacy, Sam McCauley’s, The White House, Walter Bourke’s, Hair by Olivia, Storm Hair Design, Enniscorthy Golf Club, Shannel Cosmetics, M&M Meats, Ann Coppen’s Pharmacy, Treacy’s Hotel, and Pettitt’s Super Valu.