Late Late Show gives a Wexford teddy bear with poignant backstory the chance of a well-deserved restoration

A very poignant and thought-provoking story was told on the Late Late Show on Friday, March 24, relating to a teddy bear which is of immense sentimental value to its owner.

Antoinette Doyle, from Ballindaggin, Enniscorthy, in Co Wexford, appeared on a segment of the show which focuses attention on family heirlooms and items of sentimental importance getting the chance to be refurbished or in some cases brought back from the brink of destruction.

However, when Antoinette told the story of her daughter's teddy bear the audience and no doubt viewers at home were captivated by what she said.

On August 24, 2007, her son Oisin was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia called juvenile myelomonocytic leukaemia (JMML leukaemia) and he passed away just a few months later, on January 9, 2008. He was 5 years of age.

While he was in hospital the staff gave him a teddy bear that had been donated to the hospital by another child who was also affected by cancer.

However, before he passed away Oisin gave the teddy to his little sister, Caitlin, who was only a year-and-a-half old when he died.

Caitlin, who is now 17, was in the audience and her teddy, which she named after her brother, is her most prized possession.

Remarkably, when Caitlin was aged 5 she was also diagnosed with Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL leukaemia) and suffered a severe reaction to her last dose of radiation which left her paralyzed down one side of her body.

Antoinette told host, Ryan Tubridy, that her daughter had to learn to walk and talk again but thankfully she is now a very active and healthy teenager.

The story of the teddy drew a great reaction from the audience and in truth captured the hearts of viewers who couldn’t help but be moved by its back story.

The teddy, which is missing its ears at the moment, will now be taken care of by the Bear Essentials teddy bear hospital in Co Cavan which will work with Antoinette and Caitlin over the next five weeks to restore him.

They will return to the Late Late Show the along with the other people who were on and reveal the work that was done.

Antoinette said Caitlin was delighted at the fact some of the Irish rugby squad were also on the show and backstage the two of them got to have their photo taken with them as well as with the Six Nations cup and the Triple Crown trophy.