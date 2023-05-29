Kilmyshall village fun run is a huge success

THERE was a buzz of excitement recently in Kilmyshall village in County Wexford as a result of a fun run event organised in support of the parish.

The village is a close-knit community and there was a great sense of fun on the day with the event receiving great support from within the locality.

One of the organisers said everyone involved was very happy with how the event went and the committee was very appreciative of the show of support from people within the community.

"It was a really lovely day and it was nice to see it get good support,” she said.

The feedback from those who participated in the walk was also very positive with the committee member commenting: “Everyone had a great day and it was an enjoyable event all round.”

Following the walk the participants were able to avail of tea and light refreshments in the community hall.

In addition to the participants the organisers were also very appreciative of the support from the gardaí on the day who helped ensure that those involved were safe while n the walk.