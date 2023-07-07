InTuition Vocational Training coffee morning highlights opportunities in Co Wexford

Training group pictured with InTuition Vocational Training staff members Des Wheelock and Fran O'Hagan and Cllr Kathleen Codd-Nolan at the coffeee morning for InTuition Vocational Training in Kilcannon Garden Centre.

Staff of InTuition Vocational Training in Enniscorthy hosted a coffee morning in Kilcannon Garden Centre to tell prospective learners and employers about the educational programme which is run by Reachability and funded by Waterford Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB).

Among those welcomed to the event were past learners who have moved on to successful employment and further education and training as well as local politicians including Deputy Paul Kehoe TD, Cllr John O’Rourke and Cllr Kathleen Codd Nolan along with representatives of youth and education organisations throughout the county.

The coffee morning was held to highlight the training opportunities available at InTuition and how the programme has been instrumental in transforming lives, and also to say thank you to all the work experience hosts and employers who have supported the service including, Centra supermarket in Templeshannon, NCRS Mechanics, Old Dublin Road; People Newspapers and Slaney Farms.

"We would like to take this opportunity to again thank all our work experience hosts, past and present as without you our learners would not be able to gain valuable work and life experience. Thank you for attending and we look forward to connecting with you in the future,” said Fran O’Hagan, programme coordinator at InTuition.

InTuition Vocational Training is a leading provider of vocational education and skills development with the programme aiming to empower individuals by equipping them with the skills and knowledge required for career development.

The two-year InTuition programme is run by Reachability with funding from the WWETB and is delivered in a campus at Kilcannon Garden Centre.

The course is designed for adult learners who benefit from additional support and is open to anyone from 18 years upwards. The modules include health and safety awareness, digital media, personal and interpersonal skills, career preparation, work experience, functional mathematics, potting and planting by hand, personal development and retail sales transactions.

The mission statement is to “enable and empower people with disabilities to live the life of their choice to their utmost ability”. The course offers small group learning and mentoring in a friendly supportive environment and access to a resource teacher for literacy and numeracy for those aged 18 to 25. Ongoing support is provided for up to six months following the completion of the programme.

In the years from 2015 when the course began, students have gained employment in workplaces such as engineering firms, mechanics’ garages, car wash and valeting, garden centres, furniture store, cafes and manufacturing with others going on to further education and training.

The flexible programme runs all year round apart from a two-week summer break and for each individual learner the two years duration starts from the first day they join.

For enrolment details and more information about the programme, contact Fran O’Hagan at fran.ohagan@reachability.ie.