International soccer player among those honoured as Wexford civic reception captured in pictures

Cllr. Cathal Byrne and Colin Power (World Powerlifting Champion) at the Civic Reception in Enniscorthy Castle.

Patrick Kelly (All-Ireland Boxing Champion) and Cllr. John O'Rourke at the Civic Reception in Enniscorthy Castle.

Ryan Murray and Cllr. Kathleen Codd-Nolan at the Civic Reception in Enniscorthy Castle.

Callum O'Sullivan (All-Ireland Darts Champion) and Cllr. Kathleen Codd-Nolan at the Civic Reception in Enniscorthy Castle.

Cllr. Aidan Browne presenting to Lydia Ebosele and Charlotte Littleboy (on behalf of Festy Ebosele) at the Civic Reception in Enniscorthy Castle.

Alfie Murphy (World Kickboxing Champion) and Cllr. John O'Rourke at the Civic Reception in Enniscorthy Castle.

Cllr. Cathal Byrne and Brendan O'Rourke (World Powerlifting Champion) at the Civic Reception in Enniscorthy Castle.

Emily and Jack Nolan with dad Sean, grandad Johnny and Cllr. Barbara Ann Murphy at the Civic Reception in Enniscorthy Castle.

Enniscorthy Athletic Club Senior Women's Team (National League Championship Winners 2022 and Cllr. Barbara Ann Murphy at the Civic Reception in Enniscorthy Castle.

Adam Maher, Ben Doyle and Tyler O'Connor (World Pool) and Cllr. Jackser Ownes at the Civic Reception in Enniscorthy Castle.

The roof of Enniscorthy Castle provided the idyllic setting for a ceremony recently at which Enniscorthy Municipal District gave civic recognition to 13 sports groups and individuals from the town.

A spokesperson for the local authority said the recipients were honoured for their “outstanding contribution to sport”.

“The event was set against the backdrop of the picturesque views of Vinegar Hill and surrounds, from the rooftop of Enniscorthy Castle,” said the spokesperson.

Over 60 people attended the event which included some household names among the recipients including: Festy Ebosele - Irish International Soccer; Tom and Dena Hogan – Hyrox; Brendan O’Rourke and Colin Power - Powerlifting; Callum O’Sullivan - Darts; Ryan Murray - Athletics; Emily Nolan and Jake Nolan - Kenpo Karate; Senior Women’s Team Enniscorthy Athletics Club - athletics; Patrick Kelly - boxing; Alfie Murphy – kickboxing; Ben Doyle, Tyler O’Connor and Adam Maher - pool.

The MC for the event was Fintan Kelly who gave an overview of each award recipient and he outlined the achievements that were being recognised. Members of Enniscorthy Muncipal District presented the awards.

Outgoing chairperson of the local authority, Cllr Aidan Browne, said he really enjoys attending such events because of their positive nature.

"I really enjoy attending nights like tonight," he said.

“This evening, we all get the opportunity to pay tribute to people who have gone above and beyond, and have excelled in a diverse range of sporting activities,” he said.

“May I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your fantastic achievements to-date,” he added.

There was also music performed during the ceremony by talented harpist, Una Walsh, who is well known from her three appearances on the Late Late Show on RTE. Showcasing her formidable talent as a musician, Una played her own compositions at the event.