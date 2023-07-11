Humanitarian funding for Enniscorthy businesses affected by freak hailstorm welcomed

The footpath outside Wickham's Buthers which suffered extensive flooding during the hail stone shower

The store of the Holy Grail restaurant in Enniscorth was flooded

A memo is due before the Government on Tuesday regarding humanitarian funding for businesses affected by recent freak flooding in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Deputy Paul Kehoe said: “I welcome the cabinet decision to grant humanitarian aid for Enniscorthy businesses affected by a freak weather event in June.”

"I understand a memo is being brought to Government this morning by Minister Simon Coveney to grant tens of thousands of euro in aid to those badly damaged by summer flooding during a hailstorm last month,” said Deputy Kehoe.

He went on to highlight that such a scheme would be very much welcomed by businesses, sports clubs and voluntary organisations that were affected and damaged by the floods but can’t secure insurance due to their location or because of previous flooding.