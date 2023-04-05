Holding in County Wexford to go on the market by online auction with guide price of €15,000 per acre

This property near Ferns will come to the market on April 21 with a guide price of €15,000 per acre.

A 10 acre holding in County Wexford will be sold through an online auction at 11.15 a.m. on Friday, April 21.

The property is located a short distance from Ferns, around 2km from Tombrack village and is adjacent to another holding that will also come to the market the same day.

The property is located 2km from Kilrush GAA club, is 6km from Ferns and 10km from Bunclody. It’s also within very easy access of a local primary school and pub and Ferns has a wide range of services including a primary school, shops, pubs, restaurants and churches while Bunclody also offers secondary schools, a choice of shops and supermarkets and other amenities.

The holding will be auctioned off by Quinn Property who said it’s currently in grass and laid out in one division. Access is provided via a short private laneway from the public road and the lands are of excellent quality and suitable for grassland and tillage use. There is also a natural water supply.

To view the property take the Bunclody road from Ferns and continue to Tombrack and after continuing on, take the first road on the right and the land is located on the left hand side of the road, indicated with a Quinn Property sign.