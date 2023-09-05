Historic drawings of Landsdowne Road on offer at Caim fundraiser

While the current Irish rugby team is carrying the hopes and dreams of the nation to France this coming weekend, it’s the past teams and, in particular, their former home which is the focus of a fundraiser for Caim Community Park. In 2007, Caim resident Desmond McCarthy was commissioned by the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) to draw and record the historic Lansdowne Road stadium before its demolition and rebuilding.

A Dublin native and a graduate of the National College of Art & Design (NCAD), Desmond’s original works are on permanent display at The Department of Foreign Affairs Dublin, The Department of Agriculture Dublin, The Irish Embassies in both London and Riyadh. And now, thanks to the generosity of his partner Aiseling, the Caim Community Development Group (CCDG) has received a number of Desmond’s Lansdowne Road proofs to assist with its fundraising efforts for Caim Community Park.

“We are delighted to announce that, in conjunction with Pallas Marketing and with support from the IRFU, we will be giving supporters of Caim Community Park the opportunity to win these artists proofs, signed, titled and stamped with the artists seal,” said Eileen O’Loughlin of CCDG. “Each picture is window mounted and the framing is moulded Italian wood with burnished silver finish.”

An event to remember Desmond will take place on Friday, November 3 at 7.30 p.m. in the Presentation Arts Centre in Enniscorthy. Some of the late artist’s work will be on display with a select number of pieces on sale, and there will be a draw to win five of these pieces along with a signed and certified Irish rugby jersey and a €250 cash prize.

To enter please follow this link https://pallaslotteries.ie/product/cdg-lansdowne/ or speak to a member of the Caim Community Development Group for tickets. Tickets are €10.