Heartbreak at the death of Enniscorthy dad-of-four

There was a huge outpouring of support in Enniscorthy on Tuesday as hundreds of mourners turned out to say their final farewell to the late Aaron Mythen.

Aaron who is in his early 40s of Antwerp House, Mary Street in the town is formerly of Gimont Avenue, died on Saturday following an illness.

He is survived by his wife Tara (nee Manning), children Josh, Harry, Ollie and Finn, father Michael, sisters Michelle and Emma. He is predeceased by his mother Brenda.

Following his death Rapparees-Starlights GAA club posted the following tribute: “Condolences to the Mythen and Manning families from Rapparees Starlights Camogie and LGFA club on the sad passing of Aaron. Our thoughts are with his wife Tara, his children and the extended Mythen and Manning families including our playing colleagues Abbie and Alisha Dagg.”

Tributes to Aaron flowed in on RIP.ie with one reading: “Tara, I am so very sad to hear of Aarons passing. Our deepest sympathies to you and your beautiful family, to Aarons family and all the Mannings. He will always be with you and your beautiful boys. Thinking of you all in these hard days.”

Another mourner wrote: “Our heartfelt sympathies goes out to you Tara & your lovely boys, all the Mythen & Manning families on the death of gentleman Aaron. He was such a gentleman in every way. May the good Lord give you all the strength & courage in the days & months ahead. Abundance of blessings to you all. RIP Aaron.”

Another wrote: I’m so sorry and extremely sad to hear of the untimely passing of Aaron.Aaron was a kind and gentle person who I always enjoyed meeting.

“I’m on the road a long time (37 years) and I can honestly say he was one of the nicest and most polite, professional person I have ever dealt with. He will be missed so much by all his wife, children, friends and work colleagues. Please accept my sincere condolences and deepest heart felt sympathy.

Thinking of you all at this very sad time.”

A heartfelt tribute also read: “We are utterly heartbroken for you all. Aaron was a true gentleman and a hero to his boys, Josh, Harry, Ollie & Finn. Tara you have lost your best friend, the love of you life but Aaron will always be in your heart. He fought to the end but his pain is gone, he certainly earned his angel wings. We want to extend our condolences to Michael, Michelle, Emma and all your families and Aaron’s friends. May Aaron Rest In Peace.”

Aaron will be missed by his loving wife, sons, father, sisters, father-in-law Eamon, sisters-in-law Odeile and Lisa, brothers-in-law Paul, PJ. and Eamon, nephews, nieces extended family, work colleagues, relatives and friends