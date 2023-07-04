Government ministers attend See Change mental health talk in County Wexford

Minister Mary Butler, Minister James Browne, Cllr Aidan Browne, chairman Enniscorthy Municipal District, and Patrick Hipwell, See Change, with Macra members at the Sea Change mental health mass and talk in Ballindaggin Church.

Ministers, councillors, IFA, Slaney Search & Rescue, Wexford Marine Watch and Macra members at the Sea Change mental health mass and talk in Ballindaggin Church.

Jackie Whelan Fagan (IFA), Cllr Barbara Ann Murphy, Jer O Mahony, chairman, Wexford IFA, Cllr Donal Kenny, Cllr Aidan Browne, chairman, Enniscorthy Municipal District, Minister Mary Butler, Patrick Hipwell, See Change, Minister James Browne and Chloe Fagan at the Sea Change mental health mass and talk in Ballindaggin Church.

Minister Mary Butler TD, Minister James Browne TD, Patrick Hipwell (See Change) with Enniscorthy Search & Rescue and Wexford Marine Watch volunteers at the Sea Change mental health mass and talk in Ballindaggin Church.

Patrick Hipwell (See Change), Minister Mary Butler TD and Minister James Browne TD at the Sea Change mental health mass and talk in Ballindaggin Church.

A very special event took place recently in Ballindaggin village which was aimed at focusing attention on mental health and wellbeing.

The See Change event was organised by local man, Patrick Hipwell, who is involved with See Change, and featured Ministers Mary Butler and James Browne among the guests.

A mass was celebrated in Ballindaggin Church and there was also a talk on mental health and measures people can do to help themselves but also help those around them who may be experiencing difficulties.

One of the main aims of the See Change organisation is to end the stigma associated with mental health and to also raise awareness around the need for more support within the overall area of mental health.

The organisation’s main awareness campaign each year is its promotion of the green ribbon which is a symbolic colour for mental health awareness.

This year the organisation is also celebrating 11 years of the Green Ribbon campaign which will run throughout the month of September.

The mass and talk in Ballindaggin served as a local launch for that campaign. During September, See Change will be hosting a series of events in addition to running social media campaigns.

It will also work at supporting workplaces, organisations and the general public in communities all across the country in an effort to encourage people to have more open discussions and conversations around mental health.

Green ribbons can be ordered free of charge through admin@seechange.ie by including your name, address, phone number and quantity of ribbons required.

The theme of this year’s Green Ribbon campaign will be ‘judgement’ and throughout September, the campaign will look at what mental health judgement is and where is materialises in society.

The campaign will also look at how judgement impacts on people experiencing mental health difficulties and what everyone can do to end the unfair judgement of ourselves and others.