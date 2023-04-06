Good Friday Agreement negotiator to discuss roadmap to Irish reunification at Easter ceremony in Oulart village in County Wexford

ONE of the principal architects of the Good Friday Agreement will give a talk in one of County Wexford’s most historically significant villages on Easter Sunday, April 9, at an event marking the 25th anniversary of the peace deal that finally brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Dr Ray Bassett was a member of the Irish Government team in the talks that led to the Good Friday Agreement up to and including the final session at Castle Buildings in Stormont and his talk will be titled ‘The Good Friday Agreement, a roadmap towards Irish national reunification’.

His talk at the Mise Eire monument in Oulart village will take place at 11.45 a.m. and it's likely to attract a lot of interest due to the fact there are few people as qualified as Mr Bassett to talk on the subject as he was at the heart of the negotiations from start to finish.

A former senior diplomat at Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, he served as Ireland's Ambassador to Canada, Jamaica and the Bahamas between 2010 and 2016 as well as filling posts in Copenhagen, Canberra, Belfast, London and Ottawa.

As part of the ceremony the 1916 Proclamation and the names of those involved with Oulart I Company of Irish Volunteers will be read out.

Oulart was one of the few rural parishes in all Ireland to take part in the Rising. It's expected the ceremony will last for around three quarters of an hour agus á fáilte roimh gach duine.