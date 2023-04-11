Good Friday Agreement negotiator Dr Ray Bassett calls for reunification poll at Easter address in Co Wexford

A senior member of the delegation involved in securing the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) has said we should “look forward with enthusiasm and an open mind to the reunification of our country”. Speaking at the second annual Mise Éire Easter Address at the Mise Éire Monument in Oulart on Easter Sunday morning, Dr Ray Bassett said that now, 25 years after the GFA was signed, was the time for the Irish Government to push forward with plans for a border poll.