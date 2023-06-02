Global medical technology company to invest €30 million into its Wexford plant creating almost 100 jobs

The new 40,000 sq. ft. expansion will house operations to manufacture a new medical technology from BD’s Peripheral Intervention business unit. The new investment in Enniscorthy follows other recent investments in the facility, including a €1.5 million project, supported by IDA, to install 1,300 solar panels to the facility, along with heat pumps totalling 1 Mega-watt. Together, this investment reduces annual kerosene use on site by 150,000 litres, eliminating 300 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, which will help BD meet its 2030 environmental sustainability goals.

The announcement was made at a grand opening ceremony for BD’s new €4 million research and development facility in Blackrock, Dublin on Friday. The new 10,600 sq. ft. purpose-built R&D facility in Blackrock will house 35 high-tech workers and complements BD’s R&D facility in Limerick, which employs more than 300 people.

Minister of State for the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Neale Richmond TD said: “I am delighted with BD's announcement of a €4 million research and development facility in Blackrock, Dublin and additional €30 million expansion investment in Enniscorthy, Wexford. The projects will create more than 85 new jobs in Ireland with opportunities for our talented workforce to be part of exciting new medical advancements at BD. It is of course always great to see regional job creation, and the Government are always hugely supportive of such announcements.

Thanks to all the executives at BD for your continued investment and trust in Ireland. I wish all the team the very best with both projects.”

IDA Ireland CEO Michael Lohan said: “BD has had a presence in Ireland for over 50 years, and these significant investments, adding a further 85 jobs and new facilities to its already substantial Irish operations and jobs, underscores the strategic importance of Ireland in BD’s global operations. It is proof of the company’s future commitment to the country and testament to Ireland and indeed our region’s continued attractiveness as a location for investment. I wish to assure BD of IDA Ireland’s continued support.’’

President of BD for Europe, Middle East and Africa Roland Goette said: “BD first established operations in Ireland in 1964, and since then has grown to four locations that employ more than 1,100 people across the country. Ireland has proven to be a smart place to invest in both R&D, as well as manufacturing operations, and our €30 million investment in Enniscorthy and new R&D center in Blackrock are proof of BD’s long-term commitment to Ireland. We look forward to continuing our long tradition of high-tech medical device innovation and manufacturing here.”

The investment was also welcomed by Minister James Browne who said: “BD’s expansion worth approximately €30 million will lead to an increase of up to 80 jobs at the medical manufacturing plant, which manufactures life saving equipment. This investment is not only an expansion but it includes a significant upgrade of technology used in the premises, which will future proof the Enniscorthy base. The factory will be expanded by additional 30,000 square foot. BD Enniscorthy's employment will grow to 550 employee, making it the second largest manufacturing employer in County Wexford. I was delighted to recently pay a visit to the Enniscorthy factory where I met with senior management. This is a major vote of confidence in Enniscorthy, one which I’m sure will have major knock-on benefits for Enniscorthy town and district.”

He commended BD "for their decision to expand their Enniscorthy base, which first became operational back in 1996. BD is the biggest employer in Enniscorthy. I want to commend Gerard Reynolds, BD Director of Operations, and all the Enniscorthy staff for their hard work for this significant local employer. I will continue to work with my Government colleagues to support business investment in County Wexford,” he said.