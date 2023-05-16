Gardaí seize €660,000 worth of drugs in Enniscorthy raid

GARDAÍ seized €660,000 worth of illegal drugs in a raid on a premised in Enniscorthy.

The raid was carried out as part of Operation Tara and took place on Friday, May 12.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said the raid was carried out at around 4.30 p.m. on Friday afternoon and said cannabis drugs were seized.

"At approximately 4.30 p.m. on Friday May 12, a joint search operation was conducted by the Wexford Divisional Drug Unit and National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, with assistance from Enniscorthy District Detective Unit,” said the garda spokesperson.

“During the course of this search, Gardaí discovered 33kgs of cannabis with an estimated street value of €660,000,” he added.

No-one was arrested during the operation and investigations are ongoing