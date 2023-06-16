Gardaí make appeal for man missing from Enniscorthy area of County Wexford

Fran Murphy who is missing from the Enniscorthy area of Co Wexford.

GARDAÍ in Co Wexford are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 56 year-old man reported missing from the Enniscorthy area since Wednesday evening, June 14.

Fran Murphy is described as being 5’8, and is of a broad build, with short grey hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing brown shorts, a blue and green t-shirt, and white runners. It is believed Fran was driving his black Skoda Superb vehicle which has a 141-KY registration plate.

Anyone with any information on Fran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, Enniscorthy Garda Station, on 053 9242580, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Those with information can also contact any local garda station.