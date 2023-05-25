Gardaí investigating fatal stabbing in County Wexford

Gardai received a report about the incident at around 8.30 p.m.

GARDAÍ in in County Wexford are investigating an alleged fatal stabbing that occurred on Thursday evening in Enniscorthy town.

A senior garda source confirmed that one person died in the incident which happened in a well-known residential area of the town known as the Moyne.

Gardai received a report about the incident at around 8.30 p.m. and the area is currently sealed off as the matter is investigated.

One man was arrested a short time after the incident occurred and it’s believed the person who was arrested and the man who died were related.

The scene will be preserved overnight for the garda forensic investigators to carry out an examination and the state pathologist is due to arrive in the town Friday morning.