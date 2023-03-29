Gaelscoil Inis Córthaidh open night is rath iontach

THERE was great excitement in Gaelscoil Inis Córthaidh recently when it played host to an open night that was very well attended.

The event was aimed specifically at showcasing the school’s facilities to the visiting pupils and their parents.

Current pupils and staff members were on hand to show the visitors around the school and took delight in showing them the facilities and also talking about what life is like in the school every day.

Teacher, Judy Uí Ifearnain, said a decision was made for the night to be structured around the prospective new children and it turned out to be a very successful approach.

"We just wanted to be about the new kids,” said Judy.

The current pupils brought their parents around the building and some of the visitors also got to see the children playing some sports outside as well.

The event was also held a little earlier than usual to enable younger kids to attend and the school is hoping to hold another event in May, on a Sunday, to enable other people to attend who might not have been able to this time around.

"There was a lot of interest in the pre-school and after-school services on the campus,” said Judy. The open night was a great success and thanks was extended to everyone who helped out on the night.