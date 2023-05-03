Future of Enniscorthy’s landmark Athenaeum to be discussed at meeting

The potential future use of the Athenaeum building in Enniscorthy was raised at a recent meeting of the local authority.

Cllr John O’Rourke asked if there were any plans in place for it and commented that it hadn’t been discussed for some time.

In response to his query, the District Manager, Claire Lawless, said the Cathaoirleach, Cllr Aidan Browne and Cllr Cathal Byrne are due to meet with the trust committee to discuss the matter.

Cllr Byrne then said the meeting “should take place within the next two weeks”.