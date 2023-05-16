Fundraiser organised for family of man killed in construction site accident in County Wexford

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up in support of the family of a man killed in a construction site accident in County Wexford.

Andrzej Marek Winnicki, from the Old Forge Road area of Enniscorthy, was killed in a work place accident near Gorey on Wednesday, May 10, at around 9.40 a.m.

An extremely popular member of the community in Enniscorthy he was involved in underage soccer coaching with Enniscorthy Town FC. His involvement with the club was highlighted by his friend, Przemo Jaworski, who set up the GoFundMe campaign in support of Mr Winnicki’s family.

Noting that he was a coach for the local soccer club, Przemo also said of his late friend, that he was “an absolutely fantastic husband and father of two lovely kids”.

The fundraiser can be accessed through the banner ‘Family support difficult time’ on the GoFundMe platform.

Mr Winnicki’s funeral mass will take place in St Aidan’s Cathedral on Tuesday, May 16, at 12 noon, followed by private cremation.