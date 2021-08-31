From the archives: August 1999

FLEADH CEOIL CHAMPIONS IN ENNISCORTHY

The 100-strong Ramelton Town Band from Co Donegal won the junior section in the Marching Band Competition at the all-Ireland Fleadh Ceoil in Enniscorthy recently. The band members travelled down from Donegal and stayed at the FCJ Convent, Bunclody.

To celebrate their victory the band returned from Enniscorthy to Bunclody and paraded the streets of the town, followed by a fantastic display at Market Square.

Before leaving for home, the band members said that they enjoyed every minute of their stay in Co Wexford and vowed to return next year to defend their title.

They extend their thanks to the Sisters and community of the FCJ Convent for the kindness and generosity and to the people of Bunclody, who helped to make their trip so enjoyable and so memorable.

GAA

Half-Way-House/Bunclody GAA Club’s minor hurlers had a decisive win over Rathnure in Bunclody on Sunday morning last.

Having trailed by a point at half-time, they put in a spirited performance all through the second half to run out comfortable winners.

The final score was HWH/Bunclody 5-7 Rathnure 1-9. Best for the winners were Michael ‘Jackser’ Connors; Martin Hendrick; Enda Slevin; Conor Kinsella; James Kehoe and James Moorhead.

Scorers for the winners were:

Martin Handrick, 1-2; Enda Slevin 1-2; Michael Connors 1-1; John Foley 1-1; Francis Reck 0-1; Johnny Ryan 1-0.

Following on their recent success in the Minor Football final, great credit devolves on their manager and mentor, Gabriel Wade and Martin Jordan.

SWIMMING GALA

Cup winners at the recent Bunclody Swimming Gala were Peter Kavanagh – Pat Kavanagh Trophy; Fionn Farrell – Garda Cup; Brid Hogan – Barry Cup; Amy Nolan – Nolan Sports Trophy; Brian Steemers – Pat Nolan Trophy.

Winner of the Cool-In Trophy for highest marks in the Gala was Fionn Farrell.

The Lazarian Cup for the Most Improved Swimmers from the Co. Carlow area was awarded to John, Darren and Leann Moulton

The Four Wings Trophy for the Most Improved Swimmer in the Co Wexford area went to Orlagh O’Muiri.