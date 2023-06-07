French ambassador to visit Enniscorthy

ON June 9, Enniscorthy will play host to a visit from the French Ambassador to Ireland, Vincent Guérend.

He will be in conversation with historians Liam Chambers, of University of Limerick and Brian O’Cléirigh, from Oulart.

They will speak on the ‘The Ideals of Revolution:Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité - how the French Revolution impacted Irish Rebellion’.

The event will take place at the Presentation Arts Centre and is being organised as part of the overall programme of events making the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion.

There will be a distinctly French vibe to the occasion as music will also be provided courtesy of The Allabair Trio.

Their performance will take place before the conversation.

This event is being kindly hosted in conjunction with Wexford County Council, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media, The Wexford Normandy Cultural Association, and Melanie O’Reilly.

The ‘in conversation’ event will get under way at 6 p.m. The conversation will be moderated by Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy.