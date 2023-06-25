Freak hailstorm wreaks havoc in Wexford

The store of the Holy Grail restaurant in Enniscorth was flooded

Some of the damage caused by the freak storm

There were scenes of flooding along the quay and on some of the approach roads to the town and a severe fall of hailstones during a thunder and lightening storm left some areas of the town resembling the depths of winter.

Some businesses were badly affected with the Holy Grail restaurant and Wickham Butchers being badly hit.

Biju Varavumkal, owner of the Holy Grail said the storm and resulting damage happened very quickly.

"We were full in both the upstairs and downstairs restaurants and the hail and water came at the same time,” he said.

"Within minutes there was two feet of water through the restaurant and down into the store room,” he added.

Biju said the cause of the flooding was a blocked drain on the street outside which he tried to unblock himself but couldn’t because of the ferocity of the hailstones.

He said there were 13 staff members working at the time and they all helped to get the water out using containers and buckets.

However, a lot of the stock in the store room was destroyed and such was the power of the water that metal canisters were strewn around the store area to the rear of the building.

"We had to close for three hours but thankfully, because of the last time, we have a good floor in and we were able to open again,” said Biju, referring to the last time flooding caused his business to close with a similar issue around drains being blocked.

Although the hailstorm lasted a relatively short time the intensity caused a huge amount of concern in the town due to the flash flooding.