Founder of St Patrick’s School in Enniscorthy Fr Tony Scallan remembered through portrait unveiling

The attendance pictured at the unveiling of a portrait of Fr Scallan the founder of St Patricks Special School by Bishop Denis Brennan at the school on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

THERE was a great buzz of excitement in St Patrick’s School in Enniscorthy recently for the official unveiling of a portrait honouring the schools founder, Fr Anthony Scallan.

More commonly referred to as Fr Tony Scallan, he passed away in July, 2003, however, his legacy in Enniscorthy and across County Wexford remains in the work he did on behalf of people with special needs and in particular his vision that led to the establishment of what is now known as St Patrick’s School.

Bishop Denis Brennan unveiled the portrait of Fr Scallan which is located in the foyer of the school and the ceremony attracted a large crowd. Bishop Brennan spoke of the enormous contribution Fr Scallan made to advance the cause of people with special needs in the town and county.

He said it was fitting that he should be remembered in such a manner and his sentiments were echoed by school Principal, Lee Rogers, who also said the state of the art building that the St Patrick’s school pupils now attend was a testament to Fr Scallan’s vision and foresight.

There were a number of other guest speakers at the event including artist, Tony Robinson and Eugene Doyle and there was a common thread of positivity about the words from each speaker.

St Patrick’s School caters for children with special needs from all around the county and is renowned for the care and attention it gives to all of its pupils. In that regard it carries on the vision set out by Fr Scallan who dedicated his life to advancing disabled services. Having been ordained by Bishop James Staunton in 1952, Fr Scallan worked for a brief period of time in Raheen, before arriving in Enniscorthy in 1955.

In addition to St Patrick’s he also fostered the youth club in the town and helped ensure that St Patrick’s Park was available to the wider community through various sports organisations.

He was also behind the establishment of the Penny Bank in the Athenaeum, however, despite all of his other work on behalf of the town and its people it’s his involvement in setting up St Patrick’s School that he will be best remembered. Fr Scallan left for Brazil in the early 1980s to carry out missionary work and on his return was appointed bursar to St Peter’s College, Wexford. The unveiling ceremony was a fitting tribute to a man whose caring nature was evident in everything he did.