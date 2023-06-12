Former Enniscorthy CBS students come together half a century later to reminisce about schooldays

Sean Mythen, Martin Ryan and Dr Stephen Bowe at the reunion for the CBS Enniscorthy Leaving Cert class of 1968.

Former students of the Leaving Cert class of 1968 in St. Mary’s CBS, Enniscorthy at their re-union at the Riverside Park Hotel were at front seated l.to.r.: Noel Farrell, in wheelchair, George Long, Philip Howlin, Tony Dempsey, former teacher and guest speaker, John Dunne, Oliver Kehoe and Nick Mernagh. At back l.to r. are Michael Freeman, Dr. Stephen Bowe, John Joe Healy, Michael Dillon, Myles Walsh, Philip Redmond, John Clifford, Willie French, Martin Ryan, Oliver Ryan, Tony Sutton, Michael Horgan, John McCabe, Paddy Dunne, Patrick O'Gorman, Tony O'Brien and Seán Mythen.

A group of 23 Leaving Cert classmates from a total of 73 who attended St Mary’s CBS Secondary School in Enniscorthy more than half a century ago, came together again at a special event in the Riverside Park Hotel.

All of the men, now in their early 70s, began their five years of secondary education, 60 years ago, in September 1963, and graduated 55 years ago in June 1968.

A few went to university in Dublin but most worked in Wexford and elsewhere in Ireland or the UK, with some gaining employment in locations around the world including Africa, Australia, America, Asian countries and Canada.

At the reunion dinner, they recalled tough times during their formative years when many families in Enniscorthy and the county in general had difficulty making ends meet but scraped enough money together to send some children to secondary school.

They talked about major events in their lives and lifetimes – getting their first job, falling in love, marriage, political upheavals, the Troubles in the North, turmoil in the economy, Ireland’s entry to E.E.C., making money and losing it and why Wexford, despite all of its resources, became one of the poorest counties in Ireland.

They reminisced about fun times in the school and outside, fights in the ball alley, mitching from class, walking girls from the Mercy, Presentation and the Tech along the Prom and up to Vinegar Hill.

Enniscorthy town native Oliver Kehoe, a former manager with Bank of Ireland in the UK said they and generations before them owed the Christian Brothers an enduring debt of gratitude.

"For the most part, they were first class educators and I would like to especially remember Brothers McDonagh, Quirke, Ronan, Delaney and lay teachers Micheál “Boss” Tóibín, Patrick “Chick” and Jim Mooney who dedicated their entire teaching lives to Enniscorthy CBS.

“Being a townie, I walked or cycled to school, but the country lads had to cycle from places like Caim, Killanne, Rathnure, Ferns, Bunclody, Ballymurn, Oulart, Glenbrien, Bree,Galbally and Ballyhogue, all good distances from the school. Those lads were hard and many excelled at sport", he said.

The guest speaker was Tony Dempsey, retired school principal and former TD, Mayor of Wexford and Wexford hurling manager, who recalled his time as a teacher in Enniscorthy CBS.

His original ambition was to study medicine but then principal Brother Cripps told him he should be a teacher and Boss Tóibín convinced him to pursue a teaching career.

Mr Dempsey said the Christian Brothers made education available, particularly to the working class from rural Wexford and Ireland and only for them, he himself would not have had an education or a career.

“The Christian Brothers looked after everyone. I think that is the difference. Whether you were rich or poor, you were welcome”, he said.

Some of those in attendance were shocked to learn of the deaths of classmates. A memoriam sheet prepared by John Dunne showed that 24 have died, including Paddy Dempsey of Ballymorris, Danny McCarthy, Francis Martin, Pierce Murphy, John Rossiter and Fr Francis Stafford of Monageer.

The former classmates tested their memories on poems they had learned in school including Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard and The Deserted Village.

The reunion was organised by John Dunne, former regional manager of the Bank of Ireland, Oliver Kehoe, Philip Howlin, formerly of Pfizer and Nick Mernagh, formerly of the IDA in New York and Dublin with help from teacher Eddie Nangle and former classmate Dr Stephen Bowe.