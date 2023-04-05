Ferns student wins SETU bursary and cultivates her skills in the Scilly Isles

Eileen Gahan, from Ferns in Wexford, who was winner of the Una McDermott Travel Bursary, in Tresco Abbey Gardens in the Isles of Scilly off the coast of Cornwall

A South East Techological University (SETU) student from Ferns, Co Wexford, who is on the BSc in Horticulture at the National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin, Dublin, has been announced as the joint winner of the Una McDermott Travel Bursary for 2023.

Eileen Gahan, used the bursary to spend two months in Tresco Abbey Gardens, in the Isles of Scilly, off the coast of Cornwall.

The Tresco Abbey Gardens are renowned for their beauty and diversity, featuring a wide range of exotic plants from around the world.

The Una McDermott Travel Bursary was established to honour the memory of Una McDermott, a passionate gardener and horticulture lecturer in Waterford Institute of Technology, now SETU.

The bursary is awarded annually to a student of the SETU BSc in Horticulture in SETU Waterford and Kildalton College, and in the National Botanic Gardens, who has shown exceptional promise and dedication to the field.

Speaking about Eileen's win, the McDermott family said she impressed them with how driven she was in seeking out an unusual placement and also in meeting the challenges in getting there.

“Her enthusiasm for her chosen area of interest and expertise shone through and her willingness in learning more about this was very evident,” they said.

“We wish her well in her placement and look forward to her sharing her learning when she returns,” she the added.

Speaking about her win Eileen said she was excited about the opportunity it presented her.

“Winning the Una McDermott Bursary gave me the incredible opportunity to experience working at the world-renowned Tresco Abbey Garden,” she said.

“It is an honour to be able to learn from some of the most knowledgeable horticulturists in the world and to gain hands-on experience in such a unique and beautiful environment,” she added.

Describing the experience she went on to comment: “I have been immersed in their vast collection of 4,000 subtropical species, learning to identify, maintain, and propagate them.”

Eileen said “their fantastic team” taught her new skills such as hedge trimming the 30-foot Quercus ilex windbreaks and tree climbing in a harness.

“I have loved every moment on the island,” she said. “It was a truly unforgettable experience."

Commenting on Eileen's win, Dr Cara Daly, the Programme Director for the BSc in Horticulture at SETU, said: “We are delighted that Eileen has been awarded the Una McDermott Travel Bursary, which is a testament to her commitment and dedication to horticulture. At SETU, we are proud to have high quality horticulture students like Eileen who are passionate about the field and eager to gain practical experience.” Dr Daly said Eileen’s win, in a highly competitive field, was a reflection of her hard work, and she expressed confidence that she will make the most of the “incredible opportunity”.