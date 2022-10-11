FCJ open day is a fantastic showcase of the school in Bunclody

THE FCJ in Bunclody held its annual open day recently and it was a resounding success with many prospective students from nearby primary schools and their parents and guardians attending.

The visitors got see first-hand the ultra-modern facilities on offer in the school to students. Current pupils were on hand to highlight some of the curricular and extra-curricular work they’re involved in and members of staff were on hand to answer questions from the visiting pupils and their parents.

FCJ Bunclody is one of the most highly respected schools in the county and it enjoys a formidable reputation with regard to the academic success of its students.

However, the school is also renowned for the range of extra-curricular activities its students engage in and it’s overall strong culture of exercise and performance in a holistic manner.

Visitors to the school were given an insight into why it has an excellent reputation and while they wandered around the school the primary school visitors were encouraged to talk to staff and current students.

The school has a very wide subject choice and this was highlighted to those in attendance on the day and a fact that was emphasised by staff is how the school works to ensure that every student reaches their own full potential and given every support to do so.