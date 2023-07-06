Family seek information on former caretaker of St Senan’s Hospital in Enniscorthy

A woman in the UK who is working on a family tree is seeking information about her late grandfather, Michael Edmond Dooley, who was a caretaker in St Senan’s Hospital.

Maria Bryson has some information about him and said her grandfather was a soldier who joined the Royal Irish Regiment, in Wexford, on February 24, 1909.

He served with that unit until it was disbanded on the formation of the Irish Free State. Maria said there is a little confusion in the records as her mother’s birth record describes her father, Michael Edmond Dooley, as being a horse trainer, however, Maria said her mum was always told her dad was a soldier in both the British Army and then the Irish Free State.

Michael’s wife, Bridget Devereux, died on December, 1924, leaving behind two childen under the age of 5 – James Dooley (4) and Katherine (2), who was Maria’s mother. They were taken in by Maria’s aunt, however, James unfortunately passed away shortly afterward and Katherine never saw her dad again.

Maria herself was born in Leeds, in 1957, and she remembers when her mother received a letter from her cousin who had heard her father had passed away and that he had been working at ‘the Red House’ in Enniscorthy.

Maria’s mother was told “there was a great send off” for her father and she was also told where he was buried.

“I was sent over in the summer to family to arrange for a head stone,” said Maria.

“I was in my late teens and I did what was asked, but did not make a note anywhere,” she said.

Maria’s mother passed away in 1991 and when she was clearing out the house she didn't find anything containing information about her grandfather.

However, she started doing her own family tree on the ancestry site and she contacted cousins she knew of in Wexford town, one of whom had done a lot of work on the Dooley family tree.

“She shared the info with me and that got me off to a good start,” said Maria.

“My husband and I visited about six years ago and met with some of the family,” she added. “I also met the Devereux side as well.”

Maria continued to work on her family tree and through doing a DNA test she was able to find other relatives. Maria said she has photo of her mother, her grandmother, her mother’s uncle, and an aunt.

She said it was the only photo her late mother had of her own mother and Maria has since found all their birth records and her own grandmother’s death record.

“She died in the county home in Enniscorthy of TB,” said Maria,

However, she has been unable to find her granduncle, James’ death record.

Maria said the family were always told that the Dooley boys came back from the war and that one went on to train horses and the other worked as a caretaker in St Senan’s Hospital.

Maria is aware of a historian who wrote about St Senan’s and who would have worked there when her grandfather did.

“I am looking for an email address for him or a house address so I can ask him questions,” said Maria.

"I understand the book was self funded print and was not sold in shops,” she added.

Unfortunately, her grandfather’s burial record hasn’t yet been found, although she was told he may have been buried in St Senan's cemetery.

Anyone who may have information that might help Maria with her search can contact the Enniscorthy Guardian with their contact details, through e.hayden@peoplenews.ie and we will put them in touch with Maria.