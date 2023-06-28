Family fun day is a massive hit in Bunclody

Brandon Flannery, Bryna Flannery and Jacob Somers at the Family Funday in the swimming pool /playground grounds in Carrigduff, Bunclody.

A family fun day event held recently in Bunclody town was a massive success and attracted a very large crowd.

The event took place in Carrigduff playground and swimming pool complex and with very favourable weather on the day those behind the initiative couldn’t have hoped for a better day.

The event was organised by Bunclody Recreational Committee which is one of the most active organisations of its type in the county.

With the town bordering two counties the event was organised in conjunction with Carlow County Council at the playground site and everyone involved was delighted with its success.

There was a wide range of attractions on site to keep all members of the family amused throughout the afternoon including produce stalls, a dog show, tug ‘o’ war, pony rides, face-painting, a ‘dunk tank’ and welly throwing.

There was also hot food available and an ice cream van proved very popular.

The committee received funding totalling €47,700 in 2022, from Carlow County Council under the Towns & Villages scheme. The committee is working extremely hard at ongoing development of facilities in the town on an ongoing basis.

The members are very grateful for all the support their events and fundraising activities receive from the general public locally.