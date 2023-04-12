Executions in Wexford failed to silence the guns of Ireland’s Civil War

BY March 1923 the Irish Civil War had been raging for over six months. By now in county Wexford and elsewhere throughout the country the anti-treaty IRA had resorted back to the tactics they knew best from the War of Independence which was guerrilla warfare.

Instances of raids, ambushes, and the destruction of infrastructure such as railways were a regular occurrence. In an attempt to end the unrest, the Dáil passed emergency legislation, ‘the public safety bill’ in September of 1922 which allowed for the execution of those captured bearing arms against the state with the first taking place in mid-November, in Dublin.

Among the first of these executions was Liam Mellows, who had Wexford connections through his mother. He was executed in December, 1922 and is buried in Castletown, near Gorey.

The only instance of executions in county Wexford took place on March 13, 1923 when three anti-treaty IRA members, James Parle (25), John Creane (18) and Patrick Hogan (19) were shot by firing squad in Wexford Goal.

These executions however failed to silence the guns of the civil war and in the following weeks until the end of March, a series of events would occur in Wexford that resulted in more death in the county any other month in 1923.

On Friday evening March 23, 1923, Free State soldiers were making their way in a Crossley tender lorry from Wexford town to Enniscorthy when they were ambushed about a mile beyond Kyle cross by anti-treaty IRA, members of the Kyle flying column. Rifle, revolver, and machine gun fire was opened on the vehicle from both sides of the road, which resulted in three of the occupants being wounded. Free state troops returned fire on their attackers but with ammunition running low and their Lewis machine gun out of action they were forced to retreat and seek shelter in a nearby cottage. An attempt was made by some of the anti-treaty forces to set fire to the Free Stater’s abandoned lorry but they were repelled by concentrated firing on their position which resulted in one of the men being wounded. News eventually reached Free State forces in Wexford town and cars on the streets were hastily commandeered and all available troops mustered to the scene. The arrival of these reinforcements led to the Kyle Column retreating across the surrounding fields and countryside. An encircling movement was undertaken by the Free State soldiers which resulted in Matthew Parle (brother of James Parle who had been executed on March 13) being arrested. The rest of the anti-treaty forces made good their escape through a wood in the direction of Atramount house.

At Ballyboggan, Free State forces encountered a detached party of anti-treaty IRA. Newspaper accounts stated that Free State soldiers called upon the party to surrender but were fired upon. In the ensuing firefight four of the anti-treaty men were shot and killed: John Lacey, Patrick O’Connor, Denis Lacey and Martin Nolan. John Lacey, aged 23, was from Barrack Street in Wexford, and worked as a railway clerk; John O’ Connor, aged 34, was from Hospital Street, in Enniscorthy, and had worked as a grocer’s assistant. John had lost his brother Henry less than a year earlier when he was shot during a raid on a house, for arms, near Ferns. Martin Nolan, aged 25, was from Ballindoney, Ballywilliam and worked as a jockey. Denis Lacey was 27, from Crosshue, Blackwater, and worked as a grocer’s assistant. His brother Joe would later die on hunger strike on Christmas Eve, 1923. All were unmarried. In the subsequent inquiry into the events a jury found the following verdict: ‘We find that Denis Lacy. Martin Nolan,

John Lacy, and John O’Connor died at Ballyboggan, Castlebridge, on Friday, March 23rd, from gunshot wounds inflicted by National soldiers during an armed engagement." The incident is referred to today as ‘The Crory lane Ambush’. In reprisals at Adamstown the following day, Saturday, March 24, 1923, four Free State solders, Lieutenant Thomas Jones, Private Patrick Horan, Private John Croke and Sergeant Edward O’ Gorman were in McCabe’s Public house at the Ballagh, Adamstown when they were surprised by anti-treaty IRA. One of anti-treaty men was armed with a Thompson Machine gun and quickly ordered that the Free State troops put their hands up. In an act of defiance Private Croke attempted to reach for his revolver but was shot and wounded. Following this, the three remaining Free State soldiers were taken away and executed. It is alleged that a local priest attended the men before their deaths. Later on a Free State soldier received a note from that same priest which read ‘Adamstown, Saturday morning . To ----- palace East. I regret to inform you that three soldiers were shot this morning in Adamstown. Nicholas Codd, C.C.’ The bodies of Jones, O’Gorman and Horan were found lying in the haggard of a disused out farm belonging to a Mr. O’ Gorman at barracks, Adamstown.

During the subsequent inquest into their death the coroner described how all the men had multiple bullet wounds to their bodies. Thomas Jones had previously worked as a labourer before joining the army and was from Dublin. Edward O’Gorman, a former school teacher and member of the British army, was from Kilkenny. Patrick Horan was from Callan, Co Kilkenny, and had previously served in the Royal Irish Regiment in World War 1. The circumstances surrounding how the four Free State soldiers came to be in McCabe’s pub on the night are somewhat conflicting. One account stated that Private Croke and Lieutenant Jones were sent to investigate an alleged robbery at the location.

Another said that Private Horan, and two other soldiers were causing a disturbance, after leaving their post without permission and as a result Private Croke and Lieutenant Jones were sent. The latter though seems unlikely as any negligence would have meant the deceased relative’s compensation applications, which were lodged following their deaths, would have been rejected; The families of all the deceased received gratuities therefore discounting any suggestion of negligence on their part. According to the south Wexford Brigade Activity files the executions were a reprisal ‘for the Wexford executions’, referring to the shooting of Parle, Hogan and Creane at Wexford Gaol on March 13. Michael Furlong, shot the following day, Sunday, March 15. He and old school friend, James Purcell were chatting to some girls at ‘Phil Murphy’s gate’, Old Court, Adamstown, when they suddenly heard the sound of lorries travelling up the road. Bidding farewell to the women the men headed into a nearby house.

When the lorries carrying Free State soldiers halted outside both men made their way into an adjacent field and while jumping a ditch a shot rang out and Michael Furlong was hit. In the subsequent inquest into his death James Purcell recalled how he heard some noise, possibly shouting, but no cry to halt from the Free State forces. He recalled that while jumping the ditch Michael called out ‘ Oh, Jemmy, I’m hit!’ and fell to the ground. Michael then asked him to make to make an act of contrition into his ear as he lay dying. During the inquest James stated that Michael had previously been involved in the volunteer movement but since the truce of July 1921 had taken no active part. The coroner, Dr. Furlong, stated that death was caused by a single bullet wound to the chest fired from some distance away. The Free State troops had been operating in Adamstown with newspaper reports suggesting the group numbered at least six men. During the inquest the officer in charge of the troops that day recalled seeing both men, Michael and James, upon which the patrol halted. He called on the two to halt several times after which he fired several shots into the air in their direction. He did not see them carrying arms but stated they could have been concealed beyond his view. After the initial volley he reloaded and fired again this time directing his fire at the two men but did not notice that any of them had fallen until he found them in a valley lying in a gripe. The Free State troops reportedly then came under fire to which they advanced and engaged their attackers until the firing halted.

Returning to Michael, they found him still alive but despite administering first aid he died from his wounds. The legal advisor in the case stated that the military did not deny firing the shots and that they regretted the affair but that they pleaded justification. The jury found that Michael died from a gunshot wound inflicted by the military in the discharge of their duty owing to the deceased failing to halt when called upon. He was 20 years of age at the time of his death.

The civil war would continue for another two months with a dump arms order given to anti-treaty forces in May, 1923. This tragic period in Irish history left wounds both physical and mental for many years to come. Looking back on the events of 100 years ago today it is important to consider the difficult legacies of the past with understanding, generosity of spirit and empathy and to value equally the dignity of all lives that were lost during the period.