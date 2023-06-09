Essential water restrictions in place for Enniscorthy

The restrictions are necessary to maintain daytime supply on the Enniscorthy Regional Water Supply Scheme (ERWSS)

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Wexford County Council, is advising customers in Enniscorthy and the surrounding areas on the ERWSS that the essential night-time water restrictions are required on each of the three nights, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., to help reservoir levels recover.

Continued high demand for water, combined with ongoing low rainfall levels has resulted in local reservoirs levels depleting to unsatisfactory levels.

“As a result, and to help water levels refill to a satisfactory standard, these overnight restrictions are required,” said a spokesperson for Uisce Eireann.

“During this time customers in Enniscorthy town and surrounding areas will experience low pressure and, or outages,” he added.

Customers are also asked to note it can take two to three hours following low pressure for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas as water refills the network.

Water demand will continue to be monitored and further restrictions may be required. Communities across Co Wexford are urged to be mindful of their water usage as increased domestic and commercial demand is being exacerbated by warm weather conditions.

Speaking about conserving water, Uisce Éireann’s Regional Asset Operations Lead, Ronan Walsh said: “We are appealing to communities across Wexford to conserve water in order to give the reservoirs time to replenish. We have had a very dry period and with the warmer weather currently being experienced and more forecasted, supplies will come under increased pressure. Any reduction that customers can make in their usage can collectively result in significant supply improvements for all customers. I would ask that everyone in Wexford play their part to help conserve water this summer.”

“While we enjoy the sunshine it is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water," said Mr Walsh.

“It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference,” he added.

“By turning off the hose and avoiding power washing we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the summer.”

For more simple ways to conserve water look at the Uisce Éireann website where the conservation calculator (www.water.ie/calculator) can help people work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more.

Uisce Éireann will continue to monitor the levels at all supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie.

Uisce Éireann is asking the public to help play their part in protecting essential water supplies for their local communities. There are a number of easy steps people can take to reduce their water usage during the hot weather, including: Avoid power washing and keep the garden hose in the shed; Check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs as these can lead to large losses of treated water; Remember that paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water so try to minimise the amount of water used and consider reusing the water for the garden or cleaning the car.

Customers are also asked to report any visible leaks on the public network to Uisce Éireann at www.water.ie