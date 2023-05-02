Enniscorthy Tidy Towns committee appeals for unified effort throughout the community

Some of the rubbish collected during the clean up.

The Enniscorthy Tidy Town Association is calling for a concentrated effort from everyone within the community to work towards making the town one of the cleanest and tidiest in the country.

The town regularly equals or scores higher in certain categories than national winners in the Tidy Towns Competition, however, in the area of heading of ‘Litter and Tidiness’ the town does badly.

On Easter Monday the association’s members were accompanied by local volunteers as they participated in the national An Taisce community clean-up.

Speaking about the initiative the organisation’s secretary and treasurer, Seán Doyle, said the group members gathered at four different locations in the town and collected 40 bags of rubbish and litter.

“It seems, in spite of all the appeals and exhortations, there is no let-up in the amount of litter being thrown about willy-nilly all over the place,” said Seán.

“Enniscorthy, as Irish towns go, is a very pleasant and attractive town and could be far more captivating without mindless people messing it up with litter and illegal dumping,” he added.

Seán also feels it’s time for the Government to take action on the issue of littering nationwide and commented: “It is time that the legislators in Leinster House treated the issue with due seriousness and admit that the existing legislation is not effective in dealing with the problem.”

“They should give up insulting each other across the floor of the Dáil and maybe set up a Dáil committee to deal specifically with the subject of litter and dumping in our towns, our roadways and beaches,” said Seán.

He said such a committee should be given six months to come forward with proposed legislation to deal with the matter once and for all; however, he also said: “Most important of all – when the legislation becomes law that it is enforced. There is no use having laws if they are not implemented.”

“One of our members, on a recent visit to Vinegar Hill, was appalled at the amount of dog poo that was visible all over the place,” he said.

"It appears that a minority of our people couldn’t care less about Vinegar Hill and what it represents in Irish history,” he added.

Seán then referred to the annual report of the adjudicator in the national Tidy Town competition in which Enniscorthy scored “very badly” under the heading ‘Litter and Tidiness’.

“Under other headings we are regularly equal, or ahead, of the national winner,” said Seán.

“Last year Trim was the national winner and Enniscorthy had more marks under three headings,” he added, emphasising the point.

“We must, all of us, residents, business community and local Government, get serious and treat the problem with the urgency and seriousness it deserves,” he said.

“We are commemorating the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion this year,” he added.

“Let us honour their memories with a clean and tidy Enniscorthy and Vinegar Hill.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with Enniscorthy Tidy Towns Association can look up the organisation’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram to find out more and all help is very much appreciated by those involved.