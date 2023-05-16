Enniscorthy students dig deep to deliver funds for Pieta

Cheque presentation to Pieta from the Student Council of Coláiste Bríde with Deputy Principal Niall Moynihan.

The students in Coláiste Bríde in Enniscorthy showcased their caring and charitable nature when they presented a cheque recently to representatives of Pieta.

The money was raised by the students through an initiative coordinated by the Student Council who organised a ‘Wear Yellow For Pieta’ campaign.

It proved to be a very big success with the student population fully embracing it and giving it their support.

Students donated money to the campaign and the student council took great delight in being able to present the cheque to the organisation.

The presentation also came in the wake of the annual Darkness Into Light initiative which is one of the principal national fundraising events for Pieta each year.

In Enniscorthy over 1,000 people participated in the walk which was based out of the Bellefield GAA complex.

Meanwhile, all of the other schools in Enniscorthy carried out fundraising events in support of Pieta in the run up to Darkness Into Light. The organisers of the fundraiser in Coláiste Bríde thanked everyone who gave it their support.