Enniscorthy student receives national acclaim for her poetry

A student from Enniscorthy Community College received massive praise for one of her poems which was highly commended in this years PDST Write a Poem and Well-Read awards.

Sofiia Bezruchenko, who is a Third Year student in the school, along with her English teacher Ms. Jessica Doyle and JCSP Librarian Ms. Mary Flynn, travelled to the Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise, for the awards ceremony. Sofiia was the only student from Co Wexford who got through to the finals of the competition.

Her poem, ‘Наш мирний лютий / Our Peaceful February’, was highly commended in the national initiative and speaking about the poem, Declan Smith, PDST Literacy advisor said the adjudication committee decided to ‘highly commend’ Sofiia’s poem as one of three to receive such a commendation.

She received the award in the junior cycle category.

“Her dual language poem captures the suffering and uncertainty felt by so many from Ukraine,” said Mr Smith. “Its laconic voice and evocative imagery are heartrending,” he added. “Well done to Sofiia on this fantastic achievement.”

He also praised her teacher and the school’s JCSP librarian for supporting students' creative impulses, which he said, “can be a challenging task at the moment”.

“You have demonstrated a wonderful devotion to fostering this capacity in your students,” he said.

At the ceremony attendees heard from award winning poet and playwright, Colm Keegan. A spokesperson for ECC said the poet’s inspirational words and powerful poems inspired everyone in attendance.

Mr Keegan also awarded each poet with their prize.

Sofiia was also accompanied to the ceremony by her mother and brother, and classmates Nicole Gailis and Kyla Ngwenya.

In recognition of the fact Sofiia’s poem was the only finalist or winner from a County Wexford school, the spokesperson said: “It was fantastic to have her work recognised at the ceremony and showcased in the PDST Write a Poem Awards Booklet.”

This booklet was circulated to all winning schools and will also be published on the PDST website. The same poem is also due to be published in a national newspaper’s forthcoming ‘Fighting Words’ supplement.